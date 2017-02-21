VILLA Radiology Announces Partnership with 3D Diagnostix

“A Better Way” meets the turn-key provider of Guided Surgery solutions

(PRUnderground) February 21st, 2017

3D Diagnostix, the world leader in computer guided surgery, made their impact by starting the digital CT scan conversion business. Founded in 2005, the Boston based pioneer of CT scan conversions and computer guided surgery solutions is the go-to resource for clinicians looking to save hours of work and still keep control of every step of their treatment plan and surgical guide creation; all on their own time. Part of this elevated turn-key experience is the availability of 3DDX custom made surgical guides and radiology reports; each report is written and signed off by a board certified OMR. Working with 3DDX is a partnership that offers measurable benefits to the clinician and their team, and most importantly, the patient.

This elevated experience is what Villa, the Italian manufacturer from the greater Milan area, is setting out to accomplish. Villa Radiology, the US footprint of Villa Sistemi Medicali, was brought to Connecticut in 2012 after a decision to expand from private labeling manufacturing for big name providers. The 3D/2D imaging manufacturer will have 60 years of experience under its belt by 2018, and they do not plan to rest on their laurels. Rather, Villa Radiology is breaking ground on a campaign called “A Better Way”; a key point of which is partnering with 3D Diagnostix implant planning software and services. Villa sees the partnership as another way to extend the elevated experience. COO of Villa Radiology, Paul Blocchi says, “By providing world-class planning software & services from 3DDX with the Villa EVO 3D, we support our global mission to move Radiology Ahead…A Better Way.”

Villa Radiology has been on the verge of a corporate renaissance; promising the lowest cost of ownership, a limited lifetime warranty and on-demand support via their PRONTO! protocol; a standard of service provided by highly trained servicetechnicians, that will minimize a practice’s lost productivity through support calls. The goal of, “A Better Way” is for Villa toprovide more technical, clinical and business services than any other imaging company. In addition, they utilize their strength in design, with unprecedented value and experience that is currently lacking in the dental industry. The Italian manufacturer is now rolling out 3DDX Software standard with its 3D CBCT units in the US. Clinicians will be able to have confidence in their partnership with Villa, while having the technical and clinical backing of 3DDX’s experienced team at their side. In the manner that 3D Diagnostix, through its best-in-class planning services and support offers more value than standard planning software, Villa accomplishes through, “A Better Way”.

More About 3D Diagnostix – http://www.3ddx.com/

3D Diagnostix started after acting on the needs of dental clinicians to advance diagnostics and planning for dental implants and other surgical cases. Since 2005, their service offerings have expanded to provide a complete range of digital support services to dentists and CT scanning centers. Altogether, 3D Diagnostix has completed over 100,000 cases. 3D Diagnostix has expanded beyond their original location and current HQ in Boston, opening offices in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Middle East.

About Villa USA – Dental Digital Imaging

Villa is a 59 year old Italian Company, participating in all areas of equipment design, OEM manufacturing, research & development for both medical and dental imaging systems.

Since it was founded in 1958 by Alfio Villa, the Villa empire was built upon the idea of an OEM manufacturer dedicated to 1) best diagnostic image quality, 2) efficiency and ease of use, 3) reliability and commitment to the product.

All together, more than 7,000 medical R/F tables, 35,000 dental panoramic systems, and 75,000 intra-oral x-ray units have been manufactured and placed in the largest hospitals and most advanced dental offices sourced from the Italian manufacturing headquarters located near Milan.

Villa continued to achieve success though strategic product distribution of its own imaging systems through more than 150 dealers in over 95 countries worldwide. Villa is considered a veteran and major competitor in the Global Medical and Dental markets. In 2012, Villa decided it would take a step out from the shadows to establish its Villa branded hub in the United States. There it distributes and services Villa manufactured systems to the Canadian, North and Central American markets.

To learn more, please visit: http://www.villasm.com