Video Games Provide Psychological Benefits, Says LES Network

Park City, US (PRUnderground) March 10th, 2018

LES Network has published a report in consultation with experts which states that, children who play video games are better equipped to perform jobs which require hand eye coordination as adults. They will be also able to handle stress better and show more concentration levels.

“There are many theories doing the rounds which highlight the negative effects of video games. But through interactions with several adults who played video games as children we found that playing video games has a positive impact on the brain development of children. It in fact equipped them to deal with problems in life in a better manner,” Sean Paul, a spokesperson associated with lolepicshop.com said in his statement.

The report resonates with other findings such as the one from researchers which has found that children who played video games displayed better motor skills. They have also found that surgeons who play video games regularly can perform operations in a better manner. Another study has found that people who play video games are healthier and cheerful in their old age. All these go on to support the fact that it is good for children to play video games.

“Many studies have led parents to believe that playing video games is bad for their children. But it actually helps in the brain development of young children and can help them to develop several positive traits that are essential for problem solving later in life”, Sean Paul added.

Sean further went on to say that “It is a good idea to introduce kids to video games at a young age and parents should allow them to play video games for a fixed period of time. This will help in their brain development and they can learn some skills that are necessary for facing challenges in life.”

LES Network has published this report to help parents in bringing up their children in a healthy environment and inculcate sportive behaviour which children can get by playing some of the top rated video games.

Disclaimer:

LES Network IS NOT affiliated, sponsored, endorsed, or associated with any other website. The news site hosting this press release does not endorse the view of the company . It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About LES Network