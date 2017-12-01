“Victor’s Big Score” Funniest Book Ever Written is Published – after Forty Years!

John Hill's novel “Victor’s Big Score,” proclaimed the funniest book ever written by Phyllis Diller, among others, is published to great acclaim. John is eighty years old

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) December 1st, 2017

“Back in the 70s I was working as a barber in Florida,” recalls Hill. “I moonlighted as a joke writer, and sold jokes to some of the best talent of the time. Phyllis Diller, Rodney Dangerfield, and Soupy Sales, all bought a number of my jokes. And since I had access to them, I decided to write the funniest book of all time, get it into their hands, and maybe get a movie made.”

The resulting book, “Victor’s Big Score,” was about a barber in Florida who tries to marry an old woman for her money, but God intervenes.

Was the book autobiographical? Was John Hill actually Victor? “No,” explains the author, “our names are different.”

The ambitious barber privately printed several hundred copies of his novel and sent them to agents and producers in Hollywood. Phyllis Diller thought it the funniest book she had ever read, and helped John shop it around. The book was actually filmed in 1992—without Phyllis—and received excellent reviews, but because of legal entanglements was buried, and has not been seen since. You can read about the film version at http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0105745/?ref_=nv_sr_1

John went on to write another book and several original screenplays, but his first true love remained Victor. “After twenty years I decided to contact Brian Anthony, who had produced and directed the film version, and I asked him if there was any way to see my novel published. It turns out Brian is now a book publisher—I can’t make this stuff up—and he said ‘sure,’ and he did it.

So John’s book has been released and the reviews are wildly enthusiastic. It is available as an e-book and as a deluxe, hardcover print version, which includes photos and artwork from the motion picture.

Written in 1977, praised by some of the best comedians in the business, made into a highly regarded motion picture, John’s book finally saw publication—forty years later.

“It’s everything I hoped for,” said John with a smile. “I just hope the film doesn’t take forty years to be seen. I’m eighty years old. I’m watching the clock.”

You can read about John’s book at

https://www.amazon.com/Victors-Big-Score-John-Hill-ebook/dp/B06XYWCP4W/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1511922611&sr=8-1&keywords=victor%27s+Big+Score

