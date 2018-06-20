Vianetic Launches Kickstarter to Bring the Most Versatile Lifestyle Diaper Backpack to Market

Being a parent on the go can be a huge challenge. The new Vianetic five-in-one diaper backpack can be a valuable tool that helps keep things organized.

New York City, NY (PRUnderground) June 20th, 2018

Many parents have felt the pain of owning a low-quality, barely useful diaper bag when trying to take care of their bundle of love’s needs when away from home. The frustration and inconvenience of using one can be stinging. The good news is a solution is on the way, that can put an end to this headache once and for all. Innovative new brand Vianetic recently celebrated the launch of a Kickstarter campaign to make available the breakthrough new Vianetic Diaper Backpack, an astonishingly creatively designed lifestyle addition equipped with an innovative patent-pending magnetic strap system that makes hanging the diaper bag on strollers and car headrests easy. Plus its lightning quick magnetic cover is great for opening and using with one hand, and can quickly be converted into a changing station . The sternum strap of its design runs upwards and can be used as both stroller or car head rest straps for the bag.

“With our revolutionary new diaper bag, parents can travel easier knowing that they have an all-in-one solution that keeps them organized and allows for easy changes on any flat surface,” commented a spokesperson from Vianetic. “We know that being a parent isn’t easy and even something which may not seem like a big deal, that’s used every day, actually is, and can be a true lifestyle hack when it’s designed by people trying to get the most function and utility from it, while still keeping it comfortable to wear, attractive looking, and at a reasonable price point. All this and more has gone into this creation and we hope to see our crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter be a huge success.”

According to the company some highlights of its many remarkable features include the aforementioned magnetic release lock that can be opened in seconds with one hand; a thermal pack which can three bottles of milk or baby formula keeping them at the proper temperature, or a full sized bottle of wine, if the pack is used for a picnic, another useful way to get value from the bag beyond parenting. A padded laptop compartment that fits either a 15” laptop or a 13” depending on which size Vianetic Baby Diaper Backpack is ordered large or mini; a pullout diaper caddy; incredibly useful “wet/dry” sections; a hidden pocket for valuables; and a comfortable for the baby and easy-to-use diaper change station. All-in-all quite easy to see Vianetic has taken the baby diaper bag to the next level and beyond.

The entire product is Patent Pending, so very likely to be the only one of its kind to be on the market for quite some time to come.

The Kickstarter campaign has set a goal of $80,000 to manufacture and release the first two backpacks, with the ending date set for Tuesday, July 31st, 2018. It must be fully funded for the project to move forward.

Early feedback from families who have seen and used prototypes of the bag has been quite passionate.

An anonymous mother from NYC, recently said in a five-star review, “I might need to consider having no more babies just so I can have a do-over with this bag. Seriously awesome design.”

For more information be sure to see their Kickstarter campaign and visit http://thevianetic.com.

About Vianetic

In 2017, we became parents. Just like many parents, we too, struggled with parenting. Our invention, the VIANETIC Backpack is a lifehack travel bag to enhance the baby changing experience.