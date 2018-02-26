Veteran Float Grant Launches Go Fund Me Campaign to Bring Flotation Therapy to Veterans With PTSD

There's a real crisis of veterans suffering from PTSD. Veteran Float Grant are helping by raising funds for gift certificates for Flotation Therapy sessions.

Alexandria, VA (PRUnderground) February 26th, 2018

It’s a hard fact that the majority of veterans who need help with PTSD and other mental health issues, don’t take the first step to reach out for it. And when they do the response is often just being prescribed medication. While this works as a tool for some Veterans who have come home from Iraq or Afghanistan with PTSD and need relief, the hard truth is for many others is it just adds to their issues. And even when it does work as a tool, real healing can occur much quicker when a variety of methods are employed. The good news is alternative therapies are available that can help. Veteran Float Grant is leading the way in exposing PTSD suffering veterans to the benefits that flotation therapy delivers in this area. The organization recently announced the launch of a Fundraising Campaign on Go Fund Me to deliver gift certificates for flotation therapy to Veterans in need. The entire project is surrounded by enthusiasm both inside the Veteran community and their supporters.

“We are very excited to finally launch after working on this since September 2016,” commented a spokesperson from Veteran Float Grant. “Every donation of even $20 goes a long way. We’re asking people to donate today and help Veterans across the nation.”

According to the non-profit org, flotation therapy can help PTSD, anxiety, depression and other negative effects of having done tours of duty in combat zones for their country. The sessions help turn the brain off in a way similar to meditation, but without the need for special training and mental discipline, and free from drugs which can be potentially addictive or otherwise harmful.

The campaign has set a goal of $20,000, with the donation size going directly to a gift certificate for a corresponding amount of time spent in a flotation therapy session or sessions. For supporters unable to donate Veteran Float Grant is asking for help to spread the word about their efforts on social media, by word-of-mouth and through any other way that could help raise awareness of their work. It could change a Veteran’s life for the better in very dramatic ways.

With 22 veterans dying every day by suicide and 30% of veterans requiring some kind of mental health therapy, it’s quite clear Veteran Float Grant are addressing a very real need.

Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/56kei28.

For more information on Veteran Float Grant be sure to visit http://www.vetsfloat.org.

About Veteran Float Grant

Veteran Float Grant Founder Dan Kaufman is a Navy Veteran and Stand-up Comedian whose passion, drive, and dedication have earned him the reputation as an advocate of positive change for fellow veterans across the country. After his deployment with the Navy to Afghanistan back in 2013, Dan was on a mission to find some effective tools that would enable him to merge back into everyday life. The following year, he floated for the first time, and the transformation in his life was so profound that he hasn’t looked back since. In September 2016, Dan launched Veteran Float Grant with a vision to help other veterans seamlessly reintegrate into society both mentally and physically.