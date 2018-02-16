Vertrax Transportation Software Solutions Moving to Amazon’s AWS Cloud Hosting

Advantages in reliability, uptime and performance with an Amazon partnership improve Vertrax's Welltrax and SmartDrops offerings.

New Haven, CT (PRUnderground) February 16th, 2018

Vertrax today announced it is migrating its transportation and logistics technology platforms to Amazon’s AWS cloud hosting.

Vertrax CEO Vinny Mullineaux said that advantages in reliability, uptime, and performance made it clear that an Amazon partnership for hosting was the right decision for Vertrax’s fleet management software and the trucking industry.

“With the AWS cloud, customers can expect industry-leading uptime and security to ensure they’re getting the most out of their technology,” Mullineaux said. “It’s better, it’s faster, and I expect it to have a dramatic business impact for our current and future customers.”

New customers will begin service on the AWS cloud, while current customers will transition in phases over through Q2 of 2018.

Before moving to AWS, Vertrax used a smaller cloud vendor for its hosting.

Amazon Web Services, a subsidiary of Amazon.com, delivers on-demand cloud computing for individuals and businesses. According to Synergy Group in 2017, AWS had a 34% market share in cloud solutions, larger than the next three leading competitors combined.

Vertrax’s chief product officer, Nick Giometti, believes that utilizing Amazon’s AWS cloud computing for Vertrax platforms enables an industry-leading customer experience.

“We looked at market trends and listened to customer feedback, and found incredible demand for leading cloud solutions,” Giometti says. “I’m pleased to deliver an even better experience for current and future customers.”

In recent years, cloud-based hosting has increased drastically in popularity for B2B buyers. A recent enterprise cloud computing survey revealed that 70 percent of companies in the US now use cloud technology for at least one aspect of infrastructure. Moreover, Forbes Technology Council reports that 56 percent of companies say they are currently working on transferring more IT operations to the cloud.

Mullineaux says there’s more to come on collaboration between Vertrax and AWS solutions.

“We’re pursuing additional opportunities to expand and build our partnership with Amazon,” Mullineaux says, promising updates later in 2018.

About Vertrax

Vertrax is the leading provider of cloud-based transportation management software to the retail propane and fuel oil industries and the bulk long haul commodity industries. For over 15 years, Vertrax has been working with truckers, dispatchers and business owners to develop technology solutions that optimize fleet management and meet individual needs. Vertrax’s SmartDrops product optimizes management of retail propane and fuel oil delivery fleets. Its Welltrax solution optimizes fleet management for bulk commodities, including crude, sand, water, NGL, chemicals, gravel, milk and more. Visit vertrax.com to learn more.

