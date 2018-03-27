Vertrax Announces Subscription Pricing Model for Software-As-A-Service (SaaS) Solutions

Transportation and delivery management technology leader offers pricing flexibility for its Welltrax and SmartDrops platforms.

Vertrax today announced it is offering a subscription model for its Welltrax and SmartDrops transportation and delivery management Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions.

The model allows new customers to eliminate up-front costs and fees while streamlining the onboarding process for Vertrax software.

Amid significant growth in the SaaS industry and widespread adoption of the subscription model for B2B services, Vertrax CEO Vinny Mullineaux believes industry buyers are better served with subscription options for cloud-based SaaS — and the cost savings that come with it.

“Most buyers just don’t want long-term contracts with expensive up-front costs,” said Mullineaux. “The subscription model for SaaS technology reduces the cost of adoption, lowering the barrier of entry for top-line technology while allowing for regular product updates and improvements.

“It’s a no-brainer in today’s market.”

Current customers interested in transitioning to a subscription-based plan can contact sales@vertrax.com.

Software as a Service, or SaaS, is on-demand software stored on a centralized cloud.

Market research reveals a desire for SaaS solutions: According to McKinsey’s B2B software-purchase decision-maker survey, 92% of B2B buyers have already migrated or are considering migration to subscription-based products.

Computer Economics’ SaaS Adoption Trends and Customer Experience showed additional expansion opportunity for the SaaS market. Not only are 60 percent of all companies SaaS in some way, but 44 percent of companies have plans to begin using or increase their use of SaaS technology in the foreseeable future.

Vertrax announced last month that both Welltrax and SmartDrops technology solutions will be powered by Amazon’s AWS cloud hosting, for maximum reliability and security.

About Vertrax

Vertrax is the leading provider of cloud-based transportation management software to the retail propane and fuel oil industries and the bulk long haul commodity industries. For over 15 years, Vertrax has been working with truckers, dispatchers and business owners to develop technology solutions that optimize fleet management and meet individual needs. Vertrax’s SmartDrops product optimizes management of retail propane and fuel oil delivery fleets. Its Welltrax solution optimizes fleet management for bulk commodities, including: crude oil, sand, water, NGL, chemicals, gravel, milk and more. Visit vertrax.com to learn more.

