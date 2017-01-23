Verteks Consulting Celebrates 20 Years

Verteks Consulting is celebrating 20 years in business — a noteworthy achievement given the fast pace of change in the highly volatile technology industry. The company was incorporated on this date in 1997 with a mission of delivering high-quality voice and data solutions to its customers. The company has remained true to that mission even as its products and services have evolved over the years.

“Thinking back to when we first started in business, I couldn’t have imagined some of the technology tools we take for granted today. But I did recognize that technology was starting to have a dramatic impact on business,” said Don Gulling, President, Verteks Consulting. “I had been working in the IT field for 10 years, and felt that organizations needed someone who understood IT from a practical, business perspective. Our name and logo symbolize that intersection between business and technology.”

Verteks strives to be a “one-stop shop” for its customers, providing expertise in unified communications, networking, virtualization, storage, security and many other technologies. The company offers a wide range of services, including design and installation, consulting, managed services and support. Gulling has assembled a team of IT professionals with extensive field experience and expertise in various technology disciplines. He has also established a culture that emphasizes customer service as well as technical excellence.

“When we first started, it was just me – I added my first employee after a few weeks, but for the first year it was just a few guys. We handled everything from complex installations to end-user support calls,” Gulling said. “It’s been very gratifying to grow this business in response to customer needs — we now have 26 people on staff. But I still keep my skills current and help with projects. I like to stay ‘hands-on.’” “I’m also proud of the partnerships we’ve built over the years to better serve our clients. Our partners are a critical part of our success.” Verteks Consulting is a top-tier partner with several industry leaders and is currently a ShoreTel Gold Champion Partner, a Brocade Premier Partner, a WatchGuard Gold Partner, a Datto Elite Partner and they also partner with several other leading manufacturers.

Gulling won’t try to predict what the future holds in terms of technology, but believes that organizations will continue to need help navigating the IT landscape. “Our customers have made this anniversary celebration possible, and we look forward to serving them for many years to come,” Gulling said. “Our commitment is to deliver the right IT solutions and services to help them maximize productivity, improve communication and meet their business goals.”

Verteks Consulting provides leading-edge voice, video and data networks to business and government clients throughout the U.S. With a focus on Unified Communications and advanced networking solutions that improve efficiency, reduce costs, increase competitiveness, and improve customer service, Verteks helps its business and government clients confront the challenges of today’s dynamic marketplace. Verteks provides turnkey solutions that include project planning, installation, onsite training and 24×7 support services — including a leading-edge proactive support solution called “Total System Care.” For more information, visit www.verteks.com.

