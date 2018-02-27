Versatek 2018 PoE Lighting Forecast: PoE Lighting, Circadian Rhythms & Benefits Beyond Efficiency

Versa Technology, a network equipment supplier specializing in PoE lighting systems, has recently highlighted how power over ethernet is evolving in 2018, with a focus on greater efficiency — not just in power consumption — but on how lighting impacts human productivity and alertness.

Los Angeles, US (PRUnderground) February 27th, 2018

Versa Technology, a network equipment supplier specializing in PoE lighting systems, has recently highlighted how power over ethernet is evolving in 2018, with a focus on greater efficiency — not just in power consumption — but on how lighting impacts human productivity and alertness.

Recent research has examined lighting variables of color temperature, and illumination for affecting sleep, mood, focus, motivation, concentration, and work and school performance.

“More and more of our government and corporate clients are trying to understand how they can use PoE lighting to simulate natural light and structure their system to use circadian rhythms in order to promote productivity and a greater sense of well-being”, says Shaw Tien, Vice President of Versa Technology.

Human-centric lighting has been studied for years and the findings have been validated over and over again.

In 2014, Shuji Nakamura, Isamu Akasaki, and Hiroshi Amano — the team of researchers that created the first blue LEDs in the early 1990s and ultimately enabled functional white light output from LED sources — were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics.

In 2017, three new Nobel Laureates Jeffrey C. Hall, Michael Rosbash, and Michael W. Young, were awarded the Nobel Prize for their discoveries of molecular mechanisms controlling the circadian rhythm.

“The paradigm-shifting discoveries by the Laureates established key mechanistic principles for the biological clock,” the Nobel Foundation said in announcing the prize. “During the following years, other molecular components of the clockwork mechanism were elucidated, explaining its stability and function. For example, last year’s Laureates identified additional proteins required for the activation of the period gene, as well as for the mechanism by which light can synchronize the clock.”

And in a more in-depth summary of the trio’s work, professor of neuroscience Carlos Ibañez from the Nobel Assembly, which awarded the prize, noted that “the building blocks of a circadian system consist of a self-sustained 24-hour rhythm generator or oscillator, setting or entraining mechanisms that link the internal oscillator to external stimuli (referred to as zeitgebers, i.e., timekeepers), such as light, and output mechanisms to allow the timely scheduling of physiological processes.”

How PoE Lighting Is Changing Lighting Systems In 2018

Now, more and more companies want to maximize cost savings using LED and PoE lighting, and with that move comes thinking about creating environments for employees and students that help maximize their productivity throughout the day.

The main advantages of POE lighting include:

Intuitive setup

Easy deployment

Occupancy / vacancy sensing

Daylight harvesting

Cost-savings

Improve mental focus

Promote better sleep patterns

Enhance recovery in health situations by reducing stress

Increase creativity and learning

The ability of power over ethernet to solve today’s challenges in new ways keeps expanding as the technology becomes more accessible. From healthcare, to government, private sector, to education and automotive, nearly every industry can realize benefits with PoE lighting.

Versa Technology powers many of these lighting systems for its clients with managed POE switches, PoE injectors, and a full catalog of equipment trusted by companies and installers across the US.

Recently, the company announced the release of their newest product, the VX-GPU2626 L2+ managed GbE POE switch, which comes with 24 ports, and has become the industry go-to for powering enterprise applications.

Visit https://www.versatek.com to learn more.

About Versa Technology

Versa Technology Inc. has challenged itself to push the limits of protocol boundaries and create equipment that reflects the changing networking demands of enterprises and small businesses alike. With two decades of experience, Versa Technology has developed an expansive product portfolio to support a variety of networking applications in a diverse range of networking environments.