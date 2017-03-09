Verittas Risk Advisors, Inc. announces Spring 2017 Regulatory Roundtable event

Complying with ever-changing bank regulations is a challenge for bank management and its staff.

(PRUnderground) March 9th, 2017

The 2017 Regulatory Roundtable, co-hosted by Verittas Risk Advisors, Inc., BuckleySandler, LLP and AML Partners, will address important issues and best practices concerning a variety of pertinent topics ranging from the FinCEN Customer Due Diligence rule to OFAC hot topics.

The event will be held on the morning of Monday April 24, 2017 at the Millenium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles, where the featured speaker will be Daniel P. Stipano, Partner, BuckleySandler LLP.

Stipano’s experience stretches across more than three decades of bank regulatory and enforcement experience, most recently as the Deputy Chief Counsel at the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), where he spent 16 years. Located at BuckleySandler’s Washington, DC, office, Stipano advises on all aspects of bank regulatory and compliance issues and represents clients in state, federal, and foreign banking enforcement actions.

Stipano has been extensively involved in every major OCC enforcement action over the last 20 years up until the time of his departure. He also played a key role in every major BSA/AML post-USA PATRIOT Act rulemaking and policy issuance.

According to George Mark, CEO and President of Verittas Risk Advisors, Inc.:

“We are extremely honored to have Daniel Stipano as part of our event. Daniel has a deep and rich understanding of the issues that banks face in complying with federal regulations in the current environment.”

The Roundtable boasts a group of speakers who will advise attendees on the complexities of current and impending regulations encompassing Anti Money Laundering(AML), Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) and other regulatory priorities.

Additional information about the event can be found at www.verittas.com/conference.

