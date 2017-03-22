Venue Valet Lights the Pathway with Backlit Call Button and Row Indicators

Venue Valet introduces new backlit call button and row marker for customer convenience and aisle safety at CinemaCon 2017, booth 1021F.

(PRUnderground) March 22nd, 2017

Among other products being showcased at CinemaCon 2017 this year, Venue Valet has introduced a new product that combines form and function with an illuminated call button, backlit row & seat number and a downlight and backlit row markers for customer convenience and aisle safety.

“Dine in cinemas have unique lighting considerations that non-dine in cinemas don’t have to contend with.”, says Matthew Mader, President of Venue Valet. “Pathway lighting used to be just for stairways. But with food runners constantly going across dark rows throughout the movie to service customers, it can be a safety issue for theater staff.” The downlight also doubles as a task light for patrons to read menus or review their checks.

The Venue Valet Call Button with Integrated Downlighting has an illuminated row & seat number indicator that clearly tells which seat to deliver the customers food order and can be configured to light a different color when the call button is activated, alerting the staff when the customer requires service.

The matching backlit row indicators not only provides stairway lighting, but will also change color when a call button is pressed anywhere on that row.

“We have solved multiple problems with a single solution.”, said Mader. “While in the auditorium, service personnel can now identify if a call button is active anywhere on that row by just looking at the row marker. It also provides a light source for the stairway.”

Available for installation in any brand recliner or wall partition, because it has its own power supply with dimming capabilities that can be tuned to the exact brightness which matches lighting requirements. It can be configured in multiple color options and sizes to match the theatres style.

Contact Venue Valet today for more information about this and other solutions for cinemas or visit them at CinemaCon 2017 in booth 1021F in Las Vegas.

About Venue Valet LLC

Venue Valet, LLC is a technology company headquartered in Austin, TX that provides a wide range of products and services for dine in theatres that bring better data visibility to the venue owner and a better experience to the venue customer. Visit www.venue-valet.com for more information.