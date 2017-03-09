Venue Valet Helps Dine-In Cinemas Digest Data with Reporting & Operations Management Software

Venue Valet announces CallConnect Reporting & Operations Management Software that helps dine in cinemas manage information from multiple theater point of sale systems.

Venue Valet, an industry leader providing service call buttons and digital signage to dine in cinemas, announces CallConnect Reporting & Operations Management Software now available and being highlighted at CinemaCon 2017 in Las Vegas, NV.

“During a typical night, a dine in cinema manager tries to make sense of dozens of bits and pieces of data coming from multiple theatre systems such as ticket, food & beverage point of sale, time clock and customer response times. Our software consolidates data from all these systems and presents it on a single screen.”, said Matthew Mader, President of Venue Valet. “We spent a great deal of time working directly with dine-in theater management and server staff to understand exactly what information they use to make timely decisions that improve customer service and maximize operational efficiency”.

Real time metrics such as ticket, food & beverage sales, current and future occupancy, clocked in employees and service quality are all automatically pulled in from operations systems throughout the theater and presented on an easy to read operations dashboard.

“At any given point, we can have over 100 employees clocked in and serving hundreds of guests an hour.”, said John Walsh, VP of Operations at Star Cinema Grill. “Prior to using this system from Venue Valet, we needed to log into several different systems and manually calculate the data which Venue Valet now provides to us on a single dashboard. It gives us all the information we need to keep our operations running smoothly and efficiently.”

Providing accurate and timely data is only a part of what Venue Valet offers with their theater software. For cinemas that have multiple locations, the CallConnect Reporting & Operations Management Software also consolidates data across all of their sites. “Many of our customers want to see how their entire chain is doing at any given point, not just one store”, said Mader from Venue Valet. “Or, they use our software to compare different stores side by side to see how each are performing against one other. Cinemas will then spot trends and make tweaks to its operations that can help all their sites.”

The software identifies sales and service trends that are not available from a single system. Cinemas can use it as a planning tool to optimize employee coverage for upcoming shows or predict future sales. It provides a snapshot of current information but also taps into historical data to help plan in advance. For example, managers can compare current week ticket sales against previous weeks. Or they can focus on one movie timeslot across all sites and have visibility to all data and analytics all on a single screen.

The CallConnect Reporting & Operations Management Software is just one of many products that Venue Valet uses to help cinema operators increase customer satisfaction, improve operational efficiency, and increase revenue. This and other products from Venue Valet are being highlighted at CinemaCon 2017 in Las Vegas on March 27. For more information, please visit www.venue-valet.com

About Venue Valet LLC

Venue Valet, LLC is a technology company headquartered in Austin, TX that provides a wide range of products and services for dine in theatres that bring better data visibility to the venue owner and a better experience to the venue customer. Visit www.venue-valet.com for more information.