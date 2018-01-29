VantagePoint Software Version 10 Release Significantly Increases Analysis, Data Leverage Capabilities

AI technology improvements utilize a decade of historical trading data while offering improved customization, speed, accuracy and Windows operating system compatibility

Wesley Chapel, FL (PRUnderground) January 29th, 2018

Market Technologies, the leading provider of intermarket analysis software for the individual trader, today announced the release of version 10 of its artificial intelligence trading software, VantagePoint – capable of predicting stock market trends up to three days in advance with up to 86% accuracy.

Version 10, one of the biggest releases in the company’s 40-year history, significantly increases end-user customization and efficiency options, and provides access to ten years of historical trading data – double the previous amount – giving traders unprecedented predictability potential.

“As the first trading software developer in the world to introduce strategy-back testing capabilities, we’ve been at the forefront of shaping potential to help traders preserve their hard-earned capital and create real wealth,” Lane Mendelsohn, Vice President of Market Technologies, said. “VantagePoint once again comes through with fostering the AI-driven future, giving our customers in more than 120 countries the ability to make highly informed decisions that lead to financial freedom.”

VantagePoint Software Version 10 improvements and enhancements include:

Compatibility with all Windows operating systems with fast data downloading

Access to 10 years of historical trading data – double the previous amount

Dashboard customization with improved user-friendly views and drag-and-drop options

Ability to open hundreds of charts in seconds and navigate between them easily

Custom line-drawing capabilities

Option to work offline

Unlimited number of markets can be added and viewed in spreadsheet form

“Research and development is a top priority at Market Technologies and the newest version of VantagePoint exemplifies our commitment to maintaining a leadership position in AI functionality,” Mendelsohn said. “We’ve invested more than $10 million over the past ten years so that our customers have constant easy access to the critical information they need.”

A free demo is available at VantagepointSoftware.com, or by calling 800-732-5407.

About Market Technologies

Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Market Technologies, creators of VantagePoint Software, is a leader in trading software research and software development. VantagePoint forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 86%. Using artificial intelligence, VantagePoint’s patented Neural Network processes predicts changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, enabling traders to get in and out of trades at optimal times with confidence.