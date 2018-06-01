Value Store It, a local Self-Storage facility in Miami converts to energy-efficient LED lighting

Ghost Crown Electric, a South Florida licensed electrical contractor recently converted the Value Store It facility in North Miami to LEDs to lower energy consumption.

Miami, FL (PRUnderground) May 31st, 2018

If you’re still using fluorescent or HID lamps and are looking for ways to reduce cost in your storage facility or other commercial facility, you should consider taking a close look at your lighting system.

Recent advances in the lighting industry and lower cost in solid state lighting (LEDs) will allow you to save energy with more energy-efficient fixtures, improves the lighting and lowers maintenance. If you replace interior lighting, either fluorescent or HID to LEDs you’ll also decrease the load on your HVAC system. All of this adds up to significant cost savings and a very short return on investment, and you’ll do the environment good my lowering your carbon footprint.

Recently, Ghost Crown Electric was selected to retrofit the storage facility with more energy-efficient lighting using LEDs. As part of the retrofit, Ghost Crown replaced the parking HID lamps with LED fixtures. Additionally, all the HID wall packs on the building were replaced with a new type of adjustable LED surface mount fixture. This new LED fixture from Brite LED Lighting in Miami has rotatable LED “bars” which allows adjustment to aim light in the direction most needed. This LED is a good replacemen for traditional wall packs since it combines flexibility, aesthetics and energy efficiency all in one lamp, and at a good price.

Light-emitting diodes (LEDs) technology has matured to the point where fixtures are durable in outdoor environments, light quality is exceptional, lifecycle costs are very low, and initial costs have become affordable. If you’re a property manager or owner, this is a great time to being switching over to LEDs to lower operating cost.

Ghost Crown Electric is a South Florida based full service electrical contracting and service company. The company specializes in parking lot lighting retrofits using LEDs with their bucket lift truck and provides service from Miami-Dade County, Broward and Palm Beach County. They can be reached at 954-907-2044.

Value Store It Self Storage is a privately owned self-storage company based in Miami, Florida which also operates in Massachusetts offering storage space for residential and business customers to store their belongings.

Brite LED Lighting is a Miami-based wholesale distributor which specializes in commercial and industrial LED lighting. For more information contact Brite LED at www.BriteLEDLighting.com or call 786-563.3160.

About Brite LED Lighting

Brite LED Lighting is a wholesale distributor of high-quality, commercial and industrial LED lights.