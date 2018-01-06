Vacuumpal Plans to Develop Mobile App

Lake Forest, CA (PRUnderground) January 5th, 2018

Vacuumpal.com, a site that aims at providing honest reviews to customers about vacuum cleaners has planned to make the same information available through its app. Customers can download the app on android phones to start with and can read honest reviews from the team of experts at Vacuumpal.com before resorting to buy a vacuum cleaner for their homes.

“We are considering development of mobile app shortly to cater to the needs of our website visitors. The app will feature honest reviews of vacuum cleaners and will also provide notifications to users whenever a new review comes up” a PR manager associated with Vacuumpal.com said.

One can find all the information and reviews pertaining to the new and upcoming vacuum cleaners by logging into the Vacuumpal.com website. This site has so far been appreciated by public for its truthful reviews. By going through the site, one can find the best vacuum cleaner for their money’s worth.

“Market currently is flooded with vacuum cleaners from different brands. We review and rate vacuum cleaners on the basis of many important criteria such as suction power and efficiency, features, weight and dimensions, accessories, price and warranty.” Editor of the website mentioned.

Apart from these parameters, one should also have a good knowledge about the type of vacuum cleaners available in the market and their benefits. Vacuumpal also provides information about the same. The site has relevant information about upright vacuum cleaners, canister vacuum cleaners, robotic vacuum cleaners and handheld vacuum cleaners. During informal discussion, editor mentioned that “anyone can have a clear idea about the type and the brand of vacuum cleaner to buy based on his needs after going through the reviews on the our website”.

The website also has a blog section where there are several posts related to cleaning tips for different types of floors, car vacuuming and many such related topics. The editor said “Here at VacuumPal.com, we understand that people have different budget restrictions and therefore we do not just review the most expensive vacuum cleaners currently on the market, unlike other sites. This is what sets us apart from other websites.”

With mobile app in the near future, Vacuumpal intends to reach out to customers more efficiently and help them in making informed choices.

About VacuumPal

VacuumPal.com was founded for the purpose of helping consumers find out more about the different vacuum cleaners out there. As we know all too well, not all vacuum cleaners are equal. When it comes to keeping a home clean and tidy, you want the best bang for our buck right? We believe so too. Rather than buying an inferior vacuum cleaner, that is going to have worn parts within a few months, why not just do a little bit of research and find out what the best vacuum cleaner is? Here at VacuumPal.com, we understand that people have different budget restrictions and therefore we do not just review the most expensive vacuum cleaners currently on the market, unlike other sites.