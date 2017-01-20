Utility Metering Solutions (UMS) Accelerates Growth with Opening of New Office in Raleigh

Utility Metering Solutions (UMS), the nation’s preeminent utility systems integration firm, recently opened a new office in Raleigh, North Carolina, the anchor of the Triangle, to accommodate its rapid growth and leverage the area’s focus on smart grid development.

In addition to the corporate headquarters in Houston, TX and the central office in Hammond, LA, the new space doubles the company’s office footprint to support its plans for growth. The success of UMS’ construction division paired with the expansion of its professional services portfolio—including program management, smart city design, and systems integration—has accelerated the company’s need for additional space and resources.

“Our decision to run UMS’ professional services division in Raleigh was a logical step in our growth strategy,” said Vice President Joey Mitchell. “In addition to the Triangle’s tremendous focus on the Internet of Things (IoT), the region is home to many international technology companies and prestigious colleges and universities. This gives us the unique opportunity to stay abreast of cutting-edge technology developments and acquire the best talent to support our current and future initiatives.”

About Utility Metering Solutions (UMS)

Utility Metering Solutions (UMS) is a product-independent firm specializing in the design, build, integration, and maintenance of utility programs, including Advanced Metering, Billing Systems, Smart City Design & Integration, Network Lighting & Controls, and Water Conservation. By combining the best technology, solutions, and support, we enable our clients to improve customer service, manage workforces more effectively, recover lost revenue, and conserve resources. UMS is a division of XtraLight Manufacturing, based in Houston, TX and founded in 1987.

For more information, visit www.umswater.com.