Utah’s Layton Implants Invests in Customer Care with New 3D Imaging Technology

Layton Implants, specializing in dental implants and periodontics in Layton and Bountiful, Utah, now offers the latest in 3D imaging technology.

(PRUnderground) April 21st, 2017

Layton Implants is the office of Dr. Reve W. Chaston with locations in Layton and Bountiful, Utah. Dr. Chaston specializes in dental implants, gingival recession and cosmetics, and periodontal disease. He is dedicated to patient care and continues to invest in technologies to better serve his patients. His latest addition to his practice is a new 3D imaging machine.

Layton Implant’s latest advancement comes in the form of the J Morita R 100, representing a new generation of x-ray diagnostics. The machine brings the following advantages:

Superior clarity and resolution

A completely unique 3D Reuleaux full arch field of view (FOV), which will more closely match the natural dental arch form. This groundbreaking FOV reduces radiation dosage by excluding areas outside the region of interest.

Augmented x-ray capabilities, allowing Dr. Chaston to identify vital nerve and sinus anatomy during the implant-planning phase of treatment. This enables implant placement while avoiding damage to the vital structures.

Increased ability to determine the quality of bone and the need for grafting when analyzing a patient for implant treatment.

“Our top priority is patient care, so I am always on the lookout for the latest dental science technology for my patients,” said Dr. Chaston. “I am committed to investing in equipment that will help Layton Implants stay at the cutting edge of periodontics.”

Dr. Chaston values patient education and encourages his patients to be personally involved in making treatment decisions. He graduated with distinction from Indiana University School of Dentistry in 2003 and went on to complete a three-year periodontal residency at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia. He is board certified by the American Board of Periodontology, American Academy of Implant Dentistry, the Academy of Osseointegration, and the American Dental Society of Anesthesiology. He developed and is the director of the Wasatch Dental Hygiene Forum.

Layton Implants is committed to providing quality care to its patients and to staying at the forefront of the latest developments in periodontics to replace missing teeth. Patients can visit www.LaytonImplants.com for questions about different services and appointment options.

With practices in Layton and Bountiful, Dr. Chaston of Layton Implants specializes in dental implants, gingival (gum) recession, gingival cosmetics, bone loss, and periodontal disease. Dr. Chaston is Board Certified by the American Board of Periodontology and is a member of the American Academy of Periodontology, the Academy of Osseointegration, and the American Dental Society of Anesthesiology. He is the director of the Wasatch Dental Hygiene Forum, an educational forum for dental hygienists.