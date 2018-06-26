Utah’s Felt Family Dentistry Invests in Continuing Education

Dentists and managers from Felt Family Dentistry in Roy and Layton, Utah attend continuing education courses in Las Vegas to enhance patient care.

Roy, UT (PRUnderground) June 26th, 2018

Felt Family Dentistry are leading dentists in Davis and Weber Counties in Utah. The company’s two offices are located in Roy and Layton and continue to grow at record pace. To stay abreast of the latest dental technologies, Felt Family Dentistry is investing in continuing education for its dentists and staff.

Dr. Jeremy Felt of the Roy dentist office and Dr. Dave Felt of the Layton office received continuing education in Las Vegas in May. The clinics’ managers also attended the training, learning about ways to offer their patients the best in dental care and customer service.

“Staying ahead of the curve to improve patients’ results is always our top priority at Felt Family Dentistry,” said Dr. Jeremy Felt. “Our most recent continuing education courses are among the many investments we have made to better serve our patients.”

Felt Family Dentistry opened in 2003. The Felt team combines a commitment to excellence with high standards of quality and integrity. The dentists and staff are motivated to achieve the best results for their patients.

In addition to serving patients, Felt Family Dentistry prides itself in being an excellent employer.

“We believe that high workplace morale makes for happy employees, and happy employees make for happy patients,” said Dr. Dave Felt, Layton dentist.

The office is currently welcoming back Miriam Alvarez as an assistant. Alvarez worked at Felt for six years before taking a break for a few years to pursue other interests. She is now back in the office she calls home.

“There’s a real family feeling at our offices,” said Dr. Jeremy Felt. “We believe that this feeling helps foster employee and patient loyalty.”

Felt Family Dentistry’s commitment to continuing education allows its dentists and staff to offer the best in dentures, root canals, porcelain veneers, teeth whitening, tooth-colored fillings, and emergency dental care.

To learn more about Felt Family Dentistry and their dental services, visit www.FeltFamilyDentistry.com.

About Felt Family Dentistry

Roy and Layton dentists in Utah; Felt Family Dentistry uses the latest technology for effective dentures, root canals, porcelain veneers, teeth whitening, and emergency dental care for kids, families, and adults.