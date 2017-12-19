Utah’s Disaster Company Expands its Water Damage Cleanup Services

As winter fully sets in, The Disaster Company, specializing in restoration in the wake of fire, flood, and other emergencies, has beefed up its services for mitigating wa

Farmington, UT (PRUnderground) December 18th, 2017

Davis County disaster clean up specialists, The Disaster Company, is a full-service disaster cleanup and restoration company serving communities in Northern Utah. The company responds around the clock to disasters involving fire, mold, biohazard and flooding. With winter in full swing and a greater chance of pipes freezing, The Disaster Company has expanded its capacity to remediate water damage.

When water pipes freeze, they are more apt to burst, resulting in water leaks that can create extensive and costly messes. The Disaster Company has acquired new water damage restoration equipment to help technicians extract moisture and dry out materials quicker than ever in the wake of water-related emergencies.

“When water disasters strike, response speed is the key,” said Randall Gorham, Founder of The Disaster Company. “We are doing all that we can to ensure that we can mitigate damage to people’s homes, offices and personal property as fast as possible.”

Gorham said that he cares about the communities his company serves and knows that The Disaster Company’s readiness can help lessen the blow when catastrophes strike.

“We have seen enough devastation in our communities to understand the toll that disasters can take,” said Gorham. “As we expand our arsenal of services, equipment and training, we can help preserve the safety and peace of mind of Utah residents.”

Davis County disaster clean up specialists , The Disaster Company, responds to calls in less than an hour. The company’s estimators and disaster technicians provide honest, fair and professional services. They are specially trained to handle all aspects of restoration, allowing people to get back on their feet again in the wake of catastrophe. The company offers accurate and complete estimates, their rates do not include hidden fees or add-on charges, and they provide a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

To learn more about The Disaster Company’s water cleanup services, visit www.disastercompany.com or call 801-741-0000.

About The Disaster Company

The Disaster Company is a clean up and restoration company that serves Cache, Morgan, and Davis Counties. Their IICRC certified technicians specialize in mold remediation, water restoration from floods, and fire damage cleanup throughout northern Utah.