Utah Sites’s Damon Burton Breaks Down Complicated SEO Topics on National Radio

Utah Sites’ President, Damon Burton, was recently featured on national radio on iHeartRadio and Experience Pros.

Orem, UT (PRUnderground) December 12th, 2017

Not your average entrepreneur, Utah-based business owner, Damon Burton, enjoys the simpler things in life. And his dedication to a simplistic approach to presenting complicated topics has led him to a string of recent, high-profile media features.

Damon’s successful track record with web design and Internet-based marketing led to him being approached to speak on two national broadcasting programs on the same day. His first interview was with Michael Yorba of iHeartRadio’s CEO Money, where Burton shared insider tips on scaling SEO for online businesses. An hour later, Burton spoke on Angel Tuccy and Eric Reamer’s Experience Pros to explain complicated SEO topics in simplistic terms to benefit small businesses across the country.

CEO Money, a daily radio show on iHeartRadio features interviews with entrepreneurs and CEOs of emerging and innovative companies. Michael Yorba, who for over a decade has been involved in the media industry in various capacities, hosts the show. His radio show shares information and inspires other entrepreneurs on becoming successful in their respective fields.

Experience Pros is not your ordinary radio show, as it is business talk with a heart. The show, which is locally relevant and nationally strong, teaches people how to engage others in business. Eric Reamer and Angel Tuccy, who give people business tips, and insights by featuring guest experts who give people ideas on how to grow their business, host Experience Pros. Eric and Angel are not only talk show hosts; they are entrepreneurs, writers, and eternal optimists who have committed themselves to help business owners achieve their dreams.

Burton’s notoriety stems from his success at his two companies, Utah Sites, and SEO National. Driving a team of more than a dozen, Burton’s Utah website designers build and optimize websites across a variety of industries. For more information about Damon Burton’s work, or to learn more about his services, visit www.UtahSites.com.

About Utah Sites

Utah Sites web design company in Layton, Utah. This group of Davis County website designers offers affordable, effective website development with a refreshingly personal approach to communicating with their web design customers.