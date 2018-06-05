Utah Sites Web Design Firm Receives Trademark Approval

Utah Sites, a web design company for Utah-based businesses, has received approval for a trademark of its company name.

Salt Lake City, UT (PRUnderground) June 4th, 2018

Utah Sites is a small company of web designers with expertise in everything from WordPress website development to marketing to logo design. Utah Sites creates beautiful, search engine-friendly websites at affordable rates. Having worked hard to establish its reputation and identity, the company is proud to announce trademark approval for its brand name.

A trademark is a protection afforded to certain names, words, symbols, or devices that are used in connection with a particular good or service. A trademark gives the trademark owner the exclusive right to use the mark and prevent others from using a similar mark that may confuse the general public.

“We have been in this industry for a long time and have designed or optimized the websites of many prominent Utah businesses,” said Damon Burton, Utah Sites President. “The trademark will further strengthen our identity and protect us against anyone who might want to use our name for their own benefit.”

A trademark can relay intellectual and emotional attributes about the trademark holder. It conveys the company’s name, status, and products and services. Trademarks make it easy for customers to find companies in crowded marketplaces. The more the reputation of a business grows, the more valuable the brand or trademark becomes.

Offering no-cost web design consultations, Utah Sites can design a website to fit almost any budget. The websites are customizable and flexible enough to accommodate new features that companies may want to add in the future as their website is built to scale with them.

To reach the newly trademarked Utah web design company, visit www.UtahSites.com or call (801) 774-9999.

