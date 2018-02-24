Utah Sites Launches Website for America’s Largest Private Log Cabin, Timber Moose

Utah Sites, a website design and search engine optimization company, has created the website for world-renowned Timber Moose Lodge.

Park City, UT (PRUnderground) February 23rd, 2018

Timber Moose Lodge is the largest private log cabin in the United States. The property sits on 12 private acres in the Heber valley, with a commanding 360-degree view from the cabin’s 9,000 square feet of outdoor deck and balconies. Utah Sites is proud to build the new website for the prestigious property.

Utah Sites is made up of a team of highly experienced and versatile web designers. Their industry knowledge covers the whole spectrum from developing to marketing. Utah Sites boasts an expansive portfolio, but is particularly experienced with Utah businesses and properties.

Viewable at TimberMoose.com, the Timber Moose Lodge is perfect for vacations or business retreats, with 13 unique bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. The lodge has a large indoor swimming pool, a sauna, and a Crow’s Nest viewing room 50 feet high. It also features a 2,200 square foot Grand Room with vaulted ceilings and enough floor room to accommodate 96 people in a banquet or presentation setting. Timber Moose Lodge offers plenty of amenities for its guests, such as air hockey, foosball, ping pong, seven fireplaces for relaxation, a basketball court, a pool table, an indoor heated pool, a hot tub, a dry sauna, and parking for 20 to 30 vehicles. The surrounding area offers hiking, bird watching, horseback riding, and skiing in winter.

“Timber Moose Lodge is a one-of-a-kind property, and we are excited to portray its many breathtaking assets through the website with quality imagery, a diverse gallery highlighting all of the rooms, detailed property descriptions, and easy opportunities to learn more or reserve the property,” said Damon Burton, Utah Sites President.

Utah Sites has consulted on or designed websites for many high profile companies, including Shark Tank-featured, Spoonful of Comfort and Inc. 5000 company, DealYard. The Utah Sites team creates concepts and custom logos and provides innovative search engine optimization for its clients.

About Utah Sites

Utah Sites web design company in Layton, Utah. This group of Davis County website designers offers affordable, effective website development with a refreshingly personal approach to communicating with their web design customers.