Utah River Rafting Guides, Dinosaur River Expeditions, to Sponsor Two Uintah Basin Festivals

Utah whitewater rafting company Dinosaur River Expeditions will sponsor two local events in Vernal; Dinah "Soar" Days balloon fest and mountain bikers' NUMB-fest.

Dinosaur National Monument, UT (PRUnderground) April 11th, 2018

Dinosaur River Expeditions is a family-owned and locally operated whitewater rafting company located in Vernal, Utah near Dinosaur National Monument and the Flaming Gorge Reservoir. The company is sharing its love for nature by sponsoring two upcoming events, including Dinah “Soar” Days hot air balloon festival and NUMB-Fest for mountain bikers.

Dinah “Soar” Days will run from May 11-13 and include a hot air balloon launch and night glow, battle of the bands, car show, bounce houses, food and craft booths, beer garden, Vern and Al Party at the Dinosaur Museum, and much more. The three-day event will be held in Vernal, Utah.

Dinosaur River Expeditions will also sponsor the NUMB-Fest on May 26 as a celebration of mountain biking. The event will feature group mountain bike rides, Rocky Mountain demo bikes, NUMB sales, bike swag, kids’ activities, and food offerings. Northeastern Utah Mountain Bikers (NUMB) is an association located in Vernal, Utah. The organization works with government agencies, local businesses, and the community to facilitate safe mountain biking experiences on Utah trails.

Tyler Callantine, co-owner of Dinosaur River Expeditions, said that he hopes that these two events will unify people around a shared love of nature.

“We are surrounded by so much beauty in this part of the country,” said Callantine. “The weather is warming up and getting beautiful, and we hope that people will enjoy the adventure and camaraderie of these festivals in the gorgeous setting that surrounds us.”

Dinosaur River Expeditions offers chartered whitewater rafting trips in Utah . The only locally-owned and operated rafting company near Dinosaur National Monument takes guests along the breathtaking canyons of the Green River, through the Gates of Lodore, and along the mighty Yampa River of Colorado .

Tyler and Jennifer Callantine have more than 25 years of river guiding and rafting experience in the western part of the U.S. They offer vacationers an all-inclusive trip, complete with gear, delicious food, camp amenities, and transportation to and from the river.

To learn more about Dinah “Soar” Days and NUMB-Fest 2018 or about Dinosaur River Expeditions’ whitewater adventures, call 1-800-345-7238 or visit www.DinosaurRiverExpeditions.com.

About Dinosaur River Expeditions

Family-owned Dinosaur River Expeditions offers thrilling whitewater rafting adventures in Northeastern Utah. The only locally-owned and operated outfitter near Dinosaur National Monument takes guests whitewater rafting in Utah along the breathtaking canyons of the Green River, through the Gates of Lodore, and along the mighty Yampa River of Colorado.