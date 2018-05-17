USAIMC Is Making “Dreams Come True” For Applicants Wishing To Live And Work Legally In The United States

USAIMC is an immigration consultant company that assists people who want to participate in the Green Card Lottery Program.

The thought of filling in the Green Card Lottery application, for most people, tend to be nerve racking. Some people get anxious, and this anxiety causes them to make errors on their applications.

This is the reason why every year many applications are rejected due to inaccuracy. And this is also the reason why, expert immigration consultants who are familiar with the requirements of the Diversity Visa Program extend their services to interested persons who wants to enter the United States legally to live and work.

For many years, USAIMC enjoys a reputation of providing exceptional visa consultation services. The members of the team at USAIMC know and have thorough knowledge on the US visa laws. This enables them to submit the Diversity Visa Lottery application on behalf of their clients with confidence, and applicants to the Green Card Lottery program feel more comfortable knowing that their applications are handled by professionals.

WHY WAS USAIMC FOUNDED?

The founders of USAIMC realized that people really want to turn their lives around. Most of these people are from countries that are under-developed or overpopulated so their chances of obtaining a livelihood is minimal.

The company understands the need of these people and came up with a solution to help them win the Green Card Lottery Program. Winning the Green Card Lottery will enable these people to enjoy a more enriched and rewarding life in the United States of America.

However, to fully understand how the Green Card Lottery operates, USAIMC investigated the reason as to why so many Green Cards applications are rejected every year. They found out that inaccuracy, inconsistent and failure to follow the requirements are the main reasons.

To eliminate these rejections, USAIMC decided to offer its expert services to everyone, by filling out the applications on their behalf to increase their chance of winning the Diversity Visa Lottery.

IS USAIMC SERVICE RELEVANT TODAY?

The services of USAIMC is relevant today more than ever. With the current campaign by the United States President, Donald Trump, to weed out all illegal immigrants from the United States, people are getting nervous and want to make sure that they enter the United States legally.

Moreover, the US Immigration Department is scrutinizing the Green Card Applications more keenly for inaccuracies and inconsistencies. According to predictions, today there will be a higher result of rejections more than before. Therefore, applicants will need professional assistance, especially from the USAIMC immigration experts, who understand the United States Immigration law.

WHAT ARE THE SERVICES USAIMC OFFERS TO APPLICANTS?

The hands of USAIMC experts are safe, secure, and reliable.

Once you are registered with USAIMC your information will immediately be treated with confidence and uttermost importance. Before filling in an application USAIMC experts make sure that you are eligible to participate in the Diversity Visa Lottery program instead of having to find out on your own. This is because, every year the list of eligible countries changes, and some applicants may not be aware of these changes.

Once your eligibility is verified, then the USAIMC professionals will start the application process. They ensure that all applications are filled in accurately by checking for spelling errors, inconsistency, and grammatical errors.

Submitting photographs correctly are of extreme importance. According to the United States Government, photographs should have a white background, and heads should be turned at a right angle. USAIMC photograph specialists and technicians will examine photographs for accuracy. When USAIMC is satisfy with the application it is then submitted without delay to the United States Consular Department to avoid missing the deadline.

BENEFITS OF REGISTERING WITH USAIMC

Registering with USAIMC is beneficial in numerous ways. First of all, their customer service is extremely efficient and professional. Applicants are constantly kept updated on the status of their Diversity Visa Lottery applications right through the whole process until the results of the green card lottery are released. Additionally, USAIMC puts out extra effort to keep their clients abreast of current US immigration news and broadcasts by sending them newsletters.

The consultants at USAIMC make sure that applicants feel comfortable. Applicants questions are attended to promptly and answers are crystal clear. USAIMC understands that some applicants first language is not English, so their applications are treated with extra care so that chances of error are eliminated.

When applicants win the Green Card Lottery the USAIMC entire team join them in celebrating their victory as well.

BENEFITS OF HOLDING A U.S GREEN CARD

It might not be very easy to obtain a U.S. Green Card but the benefits, once you have it in hand, are countless. Unlike other visa holder you will enjoy permanent status. Meaning, you will live and work as a United States Permanent Resident without worrying about your immigration status for ten years.

Some other benefits of holding a U.S. Green Card include:

Legal Rights Entitlement

As a Green Card Holder, you can exercise your legal rights as stipulated by the U.S. Law.

Personal Business Opportunity

If you have dreamt about starting your own business, then holding a Green Card will provide you with the opportunity of doing so in the United States. You can even start a corporation too.

Free to Travel

You are free to travel out of the United States without any worry. Upon your return to the United States you will not be liable for any interrogation from U.S. immigrations, unless you have violated the laws governing your Green Card.

Send for your Family

Your spouse and children under 21 will reap the benefits of sponsorship. Once you have received your green card you can start the sponsorship process for your spouse and any unmarried child/children under the age of 21.

Freedom to Work Anywhere

Persons who travel on a normal immigrant visa are not legal to work in the United States, while others may require employer sponsorship. However, as a U.S. Green Card Holder, you can work anywhere throughout the 50 States without having an employer sponsorship.

Social Security and Medical Benefits

After a ten-year period of work, you will become eligible to claim social security benefits. Additionally, you have the opportunity to apply for medical insurances and life insurances as a U.S. Green Card Holder.

HOW TO CONTACT USAIMC?

