US Open Tennis Tickets: Find 2018 US Open Tickets for all Sessions at TicketDown.com w/Promo Code

New York, NY (PRUnderground) August 27th, 2018

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic tickets for all upcoming sessions of the prestigious 2018 US Open Tennis Championship. This annual tennis tournament is played at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing (Queens) New York (NYC).

What would a major tennis tournament be without all kinds of questions heading into it? Can Serena Williams battle health issues and a loss in the Wimbledon final to reclaim the title? Will Sloane Stephens show the form that earned her last year’s ultimate prize? Can anyone knock off Novak Djokovic right now? Is Andy Murray healthy enough to make a title run? These are among many questions facing the competitors in the 2018 US Open in Flushing, New York

For all of the pomp and circumstance that surrounds Centre Court in Wimbledon, there is nothing quite like the enthusiastic and loud crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium during primetime. Some of the best tennis has been played in those situations on both the men’s and women’s sides. The crowd is obviously quite pro-American but is positive and appreciative of the play of all of the players. Look no further than when Serena is playing or any of the top three men take the court. They always bring in energetic crowds.

The Women’s Draw did not come out favorably for Serena. Seeded 17th, she could face her sister Venus in round three and Simona Halep in the fourth. Ironically, both Serena (+500) and Halep (+700) are the top two favorites. Wimbledon champ Angelique Kerber is also listed at +700 and defending champion Stephens is at +1000.

The men’s favorite is Djokovic who enters at +250 while defending champ Rafael Nadal (+350) and living legend Roger Federer (+400) are close behind. Murray is an intriguing play at +1200 because of health issues but he’s also quite good on the hardcourts. Perhaps most interesting is that the top three men aren’t exactly “youngsters.” Federer is 37 years old, Nadal is 32 and Djokovic is 31. In the tennis world that’s considered “old” by nearly every previous standard.

If Serena can make a strong push into the quarters or semis, heads will no doubt turn. The same can also be said for Federer who doesn’t play a lot of hardcourt anymore but remains a favorite all the same. The US Open is something to enjoy whether you have a rooting interest or not. It encompasses great history, tradition and some of the best tennis you’ll see all season long.

2018 US Open Schedule:

8/27/18 7:00 PM

US Open Tennis Championship: Session 2 – Men’s/Women’s 1st Round

Monday, August 27, 2018

8/28/18 11:00 AM

US Open Tennis Championship: Session 3 – Men’s/Women’s 1st Round

Tuesday, August 28, 2018

8/28/18 7:00 PM

US Open Tennis Championship: Session 4 – Men’s/Women’s 1st Round

Tuesday, August 28, 2018

8/29/18 11:00 AM

US Open Tennis Championship: Session 5 – Men’s/Women’s 2nd Round

Wednesday, August 29, 2018

8/29/18 7:00 PM

US Open Tennis Championship: Session 6 – Men’s/Women’s 2nd Round

Wednesday, August 29, 2018

8/30/18 11:00 AM

US Open Tennis Championship: Session 7 – Men’s/Women’s 2nd Round

Thursday, August 30, 2018

8/30/18 7:00 PM

US Open Tennis Championship: Session 8 – Men’s/Women’s 2nd Round

Thursday, August 30, 2018

8/31/18 11:00 AM

US Open Tennis Championship: Session 9 – Men’s/Women’s 3rd Round

Friday, August 31, 2018

8/31/18 7:00 PM

US Open Tennis Championship: Session 10 – Men’s/Women’s 3rd Round

Friday, August 31, 2018

9/1/18 11:00 AM

US Open Tennis Championship: Session 11 – Men’s/Women’s 3rd Round

Saturday, September 1, 2018

9/1/18 7:00 PM

US Open Tennis Championship: Session 12 – Men’s/Women’s 3rd Round

Saturday, September 1, 2018

9/2/18 11:00 AM

US Open Tennis Championship: Session 13 – Men’s/Women’s Round of 16

Sunday, September 2, 2018

9/2/18 7:00 PM

US Open Tennis Championship: Session 14 – Men’s/Women’s Round of 16

Sunday, September 2, 2018

9/3/18 11:00 AM

US Open Tennis Championship: Session 15 – Men’s/Women’s Round of 16

Monday, September 3, 2018

9/3/18 7:00 PM

US Open Tennis Championship: Session 16 – Men’s/Women’s Round of 16

Monday, September 3, 2018

9/4/18 12:00 PM

US Open Tennis Championship: Session 17 – Men’s/Women’s Quarterfinals

Tuesday, September 4, 2018

9/4/18 7:00 PM

US Open Tennis Championship: Session 18 – Men’s/Women’s Quarterfinals

Tuesday, September 4, 2018

9/5/18 12:00 PM

US Open Tennis Championship: Session 19 – Men’s/Women’s Quarterfinals

Wednesday, September 5, 2018

9/5/18 7:00 PM

US Open Tennis Championship: Session 20 – Men’s/Women’s Quarterfinals

Wednesday, September 5, 2018

9/6/18 7:00 PM

US Open Tennis Championship: Session 21 – Women’s Semifinals

Thursday, September 6, 2018

9/7/18 12:00 PM

US Open Tennis Championship: Session 22 – Men’s Semifinals/Men’s Doubles Finals

Friday, September 7, 2018

9/8/18 12:00 PM

US Open Tennis Championship: Session 23 – Women’s Finals/Mixed Doubles Finals

Saturday, September 8, 2018

9/9/18 12:00 PM

US Open Tennis Championship: Session 24 – Men’s Finals/Women’s Doubles Final

Sunday, September 9, 2018

