US China Innovation and Investment Summit Opening with Houston Mayor Turner

Three-Day Event Connects Technology Companies with Chinese Investors, Partners

HOUSTON, Texas (PRUnderground) May 2nd, 2017

The US China Innovation Alliance (UCIA), an international technology advancement non-profit, kicks off the second US China Innovation and Investment Summit on May 15 with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and other dignitaries, including Consul General Qiangmin Li, Consulate-General of People’s Republic of China in Houston.

The three-day summit connects U.S.-based innovators and entrepreneurs with Chinese investors and partners. Last year’s inaugural summit drew more than 400 attendees from both countries in various sectors.

The summit will focus on five sectors, including healthcare, biotechnology, advanced manufacturing and new materials, renewable energy and clean tech, information and communication technology, and agriculture and food safety.

Attendees will have various ways to get connected, such as the InnoSTARS Competition, plenaries, breakout sessions, B2B matchmaking and VIP meetings.

“We’re delighted to have local support at the summit from Mayor Turner, as well as the support of many other local and domestic partners such as the Houston Technology Center, the Texas Medical Center, Capital Factory and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers,” said Rindy Zhang, Executive Director of the UCIA. “Our summit provides a unique opportunity for technology startups to connect with investors, strategic partners, accelerators and professional services firms from China. We expect this event to grow every year.”

The US China Innovation and Investment Summit will take place at the Omni Houston Hotel located at 4 Riverway. For a full schedule of the event and registration information, go to https://www.b2match.eu/ucis2017.

About US China Innovation Alliance

The US China Innovation Alliance (UCIA) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization that promotes innovation through the exchange of ideas and collaboration between China and the US. We organize the annual US China Innovation and Investment Summit (UCIS) in Houston, which provides a unique opportunity for innovative technology startups to connect with investors, strategic partners, leading incubators/accelerators, and professional services firms from China. It is an excellent platform for technology companies to leverage significant resources from China to accelerate their growth and to expand their market potential. In 2017, we launched the InnoSTARS Competition, which allows growth-stage technology companies in five core industry areas to compete for the chance to win attendance to UCIS as well as an all-expenses paid Roadshow to China, where they will have an opportunity to showcase their business and products to a wide audience of qualified potential investors and relevant partners. The UCIA also organizes roadshows to bring innovative US technology companies to China for B2B matchmaking and provides other services to help US-based companies connect with complimentary Chinese resources.