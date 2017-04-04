US China Innovation Alliance Summit Accepting Technology Competitors

InnoSTARS To Select Company for All-Expense Paid Trip to Meet Investors in China

HOUSTON, TX (PRUnderground) April 4th, 2017

The US China Innovation Alliance (UCIA), an international technology advancement non-profit, recently opened a call for innovative technology companies to compete in the first InnoSTARS Competition 2017 designed to connect pioneering U.S.-based companies with Chinese investors and partners.

The InnoSTARS Competition will select 15 companies from the 30 companies competing in each industry that made it to the Preliminary Stage for a chance to win an all-expenses paid trip worth $35,000 to visit up to three highly-sought Chinese innovation hubs and meet industry-specific potential partners and investors. Industries that can apply for the competition include healthcare and biotechnology, advanced manufacturing and new materials, renewable energy and clean tech, information and communication technology and agriculture and food safety.

The application deadline for the InnoSTARS Competition is Apr 30, 2017 with Preliminary Stage competition being held in Houston and San Francisco on May 15 and 19, respectively. Selected competitors to the Preliminary Stage will be given the chance to attend the US China Innovation and Investment Summit 2017 on May 15-17 in Houston.

“The InnoSTARS Competition allows companies to grow faster by going global,” said Rindy Zhang, Executive Director of the UCIA. “InnoSTARS isn’t like any other startup competition. Technology companies that participate will have an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to find long-term partners and a chance to break through the China market.”

The competition is being hosted by the Houston-based US China Innovation Alliance, China Science and Technology Exchange Center, China Association for International Science and Technology Cooperation, and supported by the Ministry of Science and Technology of People’s Republic of China as well as Consulate General of People’s Republic of China in Houston. It aims to provide US-based innovators and companies a better understanding of the opportunities available to companies interested in doing business in China. Furthermore, the competition provides unique professional services that can connect them to Chinese capital and help to mitigate market-entry risks.

Technology companies may view the full details on the competition including eligibility, judges’ biographies and registration at www.uschinainnovation.org/innostars/ .

About US China Innovation Alliance

The US China Innovation Alliance (UCIA) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization that promotes innovation through the exchange of ideas and collaboration between China and the US. We organize the annual US China Innovation and Investment Summit (UCIS) in Houston, which provides a unique opportunity for innovative technology startups to connect with investors, strategic partners, leading incubators/accelerators, and professional services firms from China. It is an excellent platform for technology companies to leverage significant resources from China to accelerate their growth and to expand their market potential. In 2017, we launched the InnoSTARS Competition, which allows growth-stage technology companies in five core industry areas to compete for the chance to win attendance to UCIS as well as an all-expenses paid Roadshow to China, where they will have an opportunity to showcase their business and products to a wide audience of qualified potential investors and relevant partners. The UCIA also organizes roadshows to bring innovative US technology companies to China for B2B matchmaking and provides other services to help US-based companies connect with complimentary Chinese resources.