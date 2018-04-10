US China Innovation Alliance Kicks Off 3rd Annual US China Innovation & Investment Summit in Houston

Two-Day Event Connects +500 U.S. Tech Companies Directly with Industry-Specific Chinese Investors

Houston, TX (PRUnderground) April 10th, 2018

The US China Innovation Alliance (UCIA), an international technology advancement non-profit, kicks off the third annual US China Innovation and Investment Summit on May 14 with support from the offices of Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, drawing more than 500 technology companies and investors to the Bayou City.

The US China Innovation and Investment Summit will take place at the Westin Houston, Memorial City, 945 Gessner Road, Houston, TX 77024. For a full schedule of events and registration information, go to http://uschinainnovation.org/ucis2018/.

“We’re delighted to have local support at the summit from Governor Abbott and Mayor Turner, as well as the support of many other local and domestic partners such as the Houston Technology Center, the Texas Medical Center, Capital Factory and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers,” said Patrick Duan, Executive Director of the UCIA.

On Day 1 of the US China Innovation and Investment Summit, attendees can watch as U.S. innovators compete in the 2018 InnoSTARS Competition Houston round, one of eight such events taking place this year across the country. Winning companies will have the opportunity to go to China this fall, all-expenses paid.

There, the companies will compete for cash prizes and investments, and connect with international investors, all while receiving valuable feedback from highly sought-after industry experts. To compete in the Houston InnoSTARS Competition, visit http://uschinainnovation.org/innostars2018/houston-city/.

Past second-prize winner Dr. William Altman, CEO of CorInnova based at the JLabs at the Texas Medical Center in Houston, Texas, shared how his InnoSTARS Roadshow experience in China broadened his company’s operational view. CorInnova, an emerging medical device company developing novel technology for the treatment of heart failure, won in the life sciences competition for its EpicHeart soft-robotic heart assist device.

“The InnoSTARS Roadshow was a great introduction to the Chinese life science industry and the landscape of potential investors in China,” Altman said. “I learned a lot about what Chinese investors want and how my product might best enter the Chinese market.”

On Day 2 of the Summit, the full conference event session will offer talks from leading experts about China investment and innovation trends, as well as unique plenaries, and opportunities to participate in interactive breakout sessions, B2B matchmaking and VIP meetings.

Industries of focus include healthcare and biotechnology, advanced manufacturing, environmental technology, information and communication technology, artificial intelligence and augmented/virtual reality, and renewable energy and new materials.

“The US China Innovation Investment Summit provides a unique, quality opportunity for technology companies to connect directly with investors, strategic partners, accelerators and professional services firms from China as well as grow their professional networks and gain investment insights,” Duan said. “Our event has grown in interest and value among well-connected technology circles because it delivers on helping innovators grow and achieve remarkable breakthroughs.”

Learn more about the US China Innovation and Investment Summit at https://ucis2018.uschinainnovation.org/.

About US China Innovation Alliance

The US China Innovation Alliance (UCIA) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization that promotes innovation through the exchange of ideas and collaboration between China and the US. We organize the annual US China Innovation and Investment Summit (UCIS) in Houston, which provides a unique opportunity for innovative technology startups to connect with investors, strategic partners, leading incubators/accelerators, and professional services firms from China. It is an excellent platform for technology companies to leverage significant resources from China to accelerate their growth and to expand their market potential. In 2017, we launched the InnoSTARS Competition, which allows growth-stage technology companies in five core industry areas to compete for the chance to win attendance to UCIS as well as an all-expenses paid Roadshow to China, where they will have an opportunity to showcase their business and products to a wide audience of qualified potential investors and relevant partners. The UCIA also organizes roadshows to bring innovative US technology companies to China for B2B matchmaking and provides other services to help US-based companies connect with complimentary Chinese resources.