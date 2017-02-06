US Ambassadors For Prosperity Launch 5 Year Plan to Eradicate Poverty

US Ambassadors For Prosperity, LLC has just announced a five year plan to eradicate poverty in the US. The program will be fueled and funded by citizens across America who are fed up with the US government spending $712 BILLION taxpayer dollars a year for 13 different welfare programs. The Ambassadors opinion is that these programs have done nothing but perpetuate a generational cycle of poverty and dependency on government assistance.

Families will receive FREE personal finance, entrepreneurship, and wealth building training and coaching. At the successful completion of their program, they will be required to pay it forward by sponsoring another family. Unlike government programs, this program will pay for itself, self-fund after the first year, and is expected to provide a return on investment that will feel more like an economic atomic bomb went off in communities across America.

Founder Nancy Gaskins says, “I believes this initiative is a much better way to handle poverty in America. Instead of giving people a perpetual handout, we prefer to give a hand UP; INVESTING in our people, equipping and empowering them with the tools and resources they need to radically improve their financial condition, with the end goal to eliminate their dependency on government assistance programs. This program makes good financial and common sense. In only five short years, the program will provide funding for every family that is on government assistance to complete the course, at a fraction of the cost that the government spends on welfare programs; a win-win for taxpayers, the families, and our member investors.

The program is available nationwide. To learn how to support the program, become a member, nominate a family, or apply for the program, email Nancy.Gaskins@operationHSH.com.



About US Ambassadors For Prosperity, LLC

US Ambassadors for Prosperity, LLC is a citizen-led, entrepreneurial initiative that provides incentives and rewards to families who are committed to eliminating their dependency on government assistance programs. We provide FREE personal finance, wealth building and entrepreneurship courses. To learn how your family or business can profit from joining our team, visit our website or email for more details.