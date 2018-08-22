Upgrade from Magento to Magento 2 – Maximize Studio

Magento the top ecommerce platforms, has officially announced it will end support for all 1.x versions this November. This leaves hundreds of thousands of businesses vulnerable to security risks if opt not to migrate to Magento 2 specially it's by the big holidays shopping season.

New Jersey (PRUnderground) August 21st, 2018

Maximize Studio is a New Jersey Website Design company, recognized for ecommerce web design, and digital marketing that custom tailors the best strategies to help you achieve your goals. We combine creativity and technology to build websites and marketing strategies to make your business thrive in today’s competitive Internet marketplace.

Magento the top ecommerce platforms, has officially announced it will end support for all 1.x versions this November. This leaves hundreds of thousands of businesses vulnerable to security risks if opt not to migrate to Magento 2 specially it’s by the big holidays shopping season.

Advantage of Upgrading to Magento 2

Magento 1 versions already have limited functionality compared with, which comes with Magento 2 comes with significant improvements compared with Magento 1 versions have functionality

Up to 50% faster loading time

Enhanced security through several payment gateways

New B2B and B2C features

A responsive platform that can be used on any device

A more intuitive and user-friendly admin panel

More flexibility for personalized features and easier extension updates

Risk of Not Upgrading

All the websites still using the platform will be easy targets

Server attacks Website attacks Spam attacks Capture of payment details Slow performance Decrease in traffic & sales.

Six issues of Moving to Magento 2

Even though there are a number of benefits, moving your entire store to a relatively new platform is far from a quick and easy process.

There are a number of issues that need to be addressed beforehand in order to achieve an upgrade:

Extra costs on developers. You can’t migrate your website without a team of developers to set everything in place and make the necessary adjustments, such as building extensions not available on Magento 2. You need to build new themes from scratch. It isn’t possible to port your Magento 1 themes directly into Magento 2. Some extensions from Magento 1 will disappear. It’s a time-consuming process. There are SEO risks and indexing issues that can have an impact on your website.

The migration is imminent, and it isn’t a matter of if, but a matter of when.

Unfortunately, no two merchants will have the same answer to this question, as there are many different factors to take into account.

For example, if your Magento 1 has a lot of issues and problematic features, instead of continuing to invest in a platform that will ultimately be abandoned you’d be advised to start the migration process.

On the other hand, if your store is running smoothly, the best course of action would be to wait until Magento 2 is further updated. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t start preparing for the big move!

Prepare for the Magento 2 Migration Process

Marketing teams, web development teams and website owners should be discussing plan to move their ecommerce site to Magento 2. Ultimately it comes down to being able to do so without any downtime, business disruption or sales decrease.

Few steps to consider:

Marketing teams, web development teams and website owners should be discussing plan to move their ecommerce site to Magento 2. Ultimately it comes down to being able to do so without any downtime, business disruption or sales decrease.

Check your server compatibility : Before migrating from magento to magento 2, we could assist you on analyzing your server capabilities as server requirements are different for magento2.

: Before migrating from magento to magento 2, we could assist you on analyzing your server capabilities as server requirements are different for magento2. The functionalities : Before migrating from magento to magento 2, It would be required for you to decide on the functionalities that needs to be added to the upgraded site. A review on the site at this time would eliminate all existing redundant features or extensions.

: Before migrating from magento to magento 2, It would be required for you to decide on the functionalities that needs to be added to the upgraded site. A review on the site at this time would eliminate all existing redundant features or extensions. Theme Migration: Magento 2 has new enhanced themes introduced that would boost the user’s shopping and store experience. As magento 2 themes differs from magento 1 themes, it cannot be directly migrated however we can make changes to the current ones to make it compatible with the Magento 2 standards or Utilize the new Magento 2 themes.

Maximize Studio specialized in Magento Ecommerce development, for a Free Consultation

About MaxiMize Studio

Maximize is a results-driven agency that custom tailors the best strategies to help you achieve your goals. We combine creativity and technology to build websites and marketing strategies to make your business thrive in today’s competitive Internet marketplace. While Maximize Studio is a Digital Media Agency with a full suite of services, we offer in-house services, such as Custom Responsive Website Design & Development, Mobile E-commerce, Design & Print, Web Portal & Directories, Mobile Development, Mobile App Development and Online Marketing & Advertising.