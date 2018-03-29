Upcoming Actor Omar Shaker Lands Role in “Red Devil” Alongside A-List Cast

UK-based actor Omar Shaker is being compared to a young Ray Winstone. Rising from a working-class background he's winning over audiences and being cast in major releases.

London, England (PRUnderground) March 29th, 2018

There’s certainly no shortage of skilled actors who have the honest experience and “look” of someone who is very familiar with the harder side of the streets. Upcoming actor Omar Shaker is arguably the living embodiment of this vision, coming to film after two decades of working some of the toughest doors as a proud Cockney bouncer, not one to run from a tussle. In exciting news, Omar’s management team Bettys and Dudes Agency recently announced Shaker will be featured in a small role in the upcoming release “Red Devil”, which features top A-list stars. The excitement surrounding the project is high.

“It means a great deal to me knowing I have gone from being a bouncer at 15 years old to now working side-by-side, with amazing acting talent,” commented Shaker. “I’m looking forward to continuing my career as an actor, and all the comments about me being an ‘upcoming star’ certainly help to keep the motivation and spirits high.”

In addition to being a skilled performer, Shaker is a professional globally-published, and in-demand fashion photographer, along with also being a filmmaker. All aspects of a modern-day renaissance man, who some would say come from one of the most unlikely backgrounds.

Expect more roles in even bigger products from Shaker in the near future as his reputation only continues to spread and grow. He plans to also not miss any good opportunities expressing his artistic side in photography and directing films as well.

“Red Devil” is set to be released in the coming months, and was directed and written by Savvas D. Michael. The film has been described as “An intertwining tale of danger and woe”, and has aspects of a comedy, crime movie, and drama all working together in synergy.

Shaker keeps up-to-date information both on his IMDB page and at Spotlight.

For more news on Omar Shaker and his management team be sure to visit www.omarshaker.co.uk and http://bettysanddudes.co.uk.

About Omar Shaker

Omar Shaker was born on February 15, 1982 in London. He is an actor and producer, known for Red Devil, Gabriel in Disguise (2012) and The Bill (1984)

About Betys and Dudes

Bettys and Dudes is the new home to the industry’s best artists. Bettys and Dudes boutique philosophy ensures that only the best and truly great handpicked artists are represented by an agency concerned and only by quality. Providing featured supporting artists, walk-ons, extras and crowds for the film, television, corporate and music industries. Based in central London, we book nationally. This is just our first step towards providing artists and clients for the perfect partnership.