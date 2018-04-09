Up Your VoIP Game and Leave Ransomware in the Dust with the Equiinet F6PG and Strato-Link

Equiinet provides VoIP users with the F4PG and F6PG phone systems equipped with Strato-Link capabilities that simultaneously backup data and protect users from ransomware.

Las Vegas, NV (PRUnderground) April 9th, 2018

Now that it’s 2018, it’s no wonder that desktop IP phones are becoming smarter and more functional. Equiinet focused on bringing the technology of smart phones to the office with a new phone model in their F-Series, the F6PG. This VoIP desktop phone system utilizes 3 smart LCD screens that allow users to program a virtualized total of 60 DSS/BLF keys through 12 soft buttons across 5 pages. Additionally, with 6 available lines and a library that holds up to 1,000 contacts, the F6PG really is the phone system of the modern world.

While the phone provides users with the standard call features to which they have become accustomed, such as 3-way calling and intercom, the F6PG also supports its own URL. Users can access the IP phone’s webpage via their mobile devices by simply scanning the F6PG’s unique QR code. And, of course, no phone would be complete without Bluetooth capability and wireless headset compatibility. Fortunately, all phones in the F-Series support Plantronics and Jabra headsets.

However, the phone’s physical capabilities are not the only features that make this system ideal for businesses. Equiinet enables Strato-Link capability on two F-Series devices, the F4PG and the F6PG. Strato-Link provides a secure virtual private network (VPN) which each individual computer can access remotely. Rather than connecting all the company’s computers to a single router that connects to a single network, Strato-Link bridges the PC to the phone’s Power over Ethernet (PoE) and allows it to access remote resources securely. This not only permits each computer to back up its individual data to Equiinet’s VINA cloud or to an on-premise storage network, it also prevents viruses and ransomware from affecting the company’s data.

If a single computer were to be compromised, there would be no fear of data loss, thanks to Strato-Link’s firewall security. Similarly, it prevents ransomware from infecting any other computer, since each computer maintains its own VPN via the IP phone. Cybersecurity Ventures estimates that by 2019, global ransomware damage costs will exceed $11.5 billion annually (Source: Cybersecurity Ventures). With Strato-Link’s 256-bit encryption, all calls and computer data are protected from viruses and malware, rendering would-be hackers ineffectual.

“[Strato-Link] is the simplicity to be able to access remote services without having to change anything,” Equiinet chairman Dominic Marrocco said. “Just plug and go. There’s no need to spend money for equipment or to rebuild the system’s infrastructure—it’s already on the phones.”

Thanks to the mobility of the phones themselves, employees can use the Strato-Link with its cloud backup and encryption at home. They simply need to take the desktop phone and plug it into their home computers. It’s as if they never left the office.

Usher your company’s VoIP and network security into 2018 with Equiinet’s F-Series IP phone system with Strato-Link. Increase your productivity and efficiency while worrying less. Learn more about how Strato-Link works at www.Equiinet.com/strato-link or schedule a demo at 702.789.6088.

About Equiinet, Inc.