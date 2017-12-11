Up to $1,000 Off ! iPad, Macbook Green Monday Deals at Deals Factory

E-commerce analysts Mary have found the best Green Monday deals for Apple iPad, Apple Macbooks for shoppers in 2017.

New York, NY (PRUnderground) December 10th, 2017

The online deal research team at Deals Factory have revealed the top iPad, Macbook, Macbook Pro deals for Green Monday 2017, and these deals are great for people who want to buy Apple gears online:

Up to $1,000 Off on Best Selling Apple iPads, Macbooks at Amazon / B&H Photo Video / Adorama

With a Retina display and a thin, lightweight design, the silver mid 2017 Apple 12″ MacBook provides both portability and performance. Measuring just 0.5″ (13.1mm) thin and weighing only 2 pounds, the MacBook is compact yet still has a premium feel, thanks to its unibody design.

The MacBook features a 12″ Retina display with 16:10 aspect ratio and 2304 x 1440 native resolution, which results in 226 pixels per inch (ppi). The display also has 178°-wide viewing angles. To deliver the total Retina experience on the MacBook, Apple redesigned the pixels to create a larger aperture, allowing more light to pass through. This enabled Apple to use LED backlighting that’s 30 percent more energy efficient than the displays on other Mac notebooks with no loss in brightness.

Deal Factory deal analysts help shoppers find the best deals by comparing Green Monday discounts from the big retailers. By driving more shoppers online through extended sales periods, total spending during Green Monday 2017 is on track to reach new heights. This year’s holiday season sales are expected to be up 4.5% on last year’s $650 billion record spend.

Shoppers are transitioning towards researching deals and making purchases online during the Green Monday sales week. According to the National Retail Federation more people shopped online than in store over the Green Monday weekend last year, underlining the importance of web based traffic in boosting sales.

Discounts this year from most retailers are running for an entire week, starting on Monday, December 11th.

About Deals Factory

Deals Factory, our company research online to find best Cyber Monday deals on Camera, Computer, TV, and more. We also have a team of e-commerce experts who generate price forecasts and information about Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals on popular gadgets & electronics.