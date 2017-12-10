E-commerce analysts Mary have found the best Green Monday deals for Fitbit for shoppers in 2017.

Fitbit Blaze Fitness Watch

Track your activity levels, sleep patterns, heart rate data, and more with the large Fitbit Blaze Fitness Watch in black. This wrist-worn tracker uses GPS along with a complex array of sensors to record how many steps you take, your distance traveled, calories burned, floors climbed, and how many minutes you stay active. It connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth and syncs its data wirelessly while providing you with notifications, workout assistance, and more.

Fitbit Charge 2 Fitness Wristband

Stay connected while tracking your all-day activity and exercise with the large, black Charge 2 Fitness Wristband from Fitbit. This wrist-worn activity monitor tracks how many steps you take, your distance traveled, calories burned, floors climbed, and how many minutes you stay active. Thanks to its onboard PurePulse technology, the Charge 2 also provides continuous and automatic heart rate data. You can use this heart rate data to monitor your intensity, analyze the effectiveness of your activities, maximize your workouts, and more—all without the need of an additional heart rate chest strap or accessory. Additionally, the Charge 2 features SmartTrack technology that automatically recognizes the exercise your performing and records your metrics to the free companion app.

Camera egg deal analysts help shoppers find the best deals by comparing Green Monday discounts from the big retailers. By driving more shoppers online through extended sales periods, total spending during Green Monday 2017 is on track to reach new heights. This year’s holiday season sales are expected to be up 4.5% on last year’s $650 billion record spend.

Shoppers are transitioning towards researching deals and making purchases online during the Green Monday sales week. According to the National Retail Federation more people shopped online than in store over the Green Monday weekend last year, underlining the importance of web based traffic in boosting sales.

Discounts this year from most retailers are running for an entire week, starting on Monday, December 11th.

