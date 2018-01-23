Unscathed by California Wildfires, Marble Mountain’s Dude Ranch Vacations Continue

Two wildfires recently blazed around Somes Bar, California, but Marble Mountain Guest Ranch was unaffected and continues what they're known for; the best ranch vacations

California (PRUnderground) January 23rd, 2018

Marble Mountain’s guest ranch in Northern California is a popular dude ranch for adventurous getaways and family reunions. Mixing recreation on the Klamath River with horseback vacations, the ranch is famous for its “saddle and paddle” or “raft and ride” packages. A hot summer last year led to multiple wildfires in or near Somes Bar, where the ranch is located. Marble Mountain Ranch escaped the fires’ reach and will continue to host guests as usual in 2018.

The first of the recent fires near Marble Mountain ignited in Six Rivers National Forest around 2 p.m. on July 19, with local fire officials initially responding to the blaze. By noon the following day, all firefighters in the area were called to help contain the runaway flames. The steep and heavy terrain, together with the damaged trees from the previous winter, posed a challenge to the firefighters. The fire spread to over 280 acres by July 21 with over 200 firefighters working around the clock to contain the fire. A lot of the surrounding areas went up in flames, but Marble Mountain Ranch was spared.

The second Six River fire covered the Orleans Complex, while the Oak Fire at the Eclipse Complex at Klamath National Forest threatened the areas surrounding Marble Mountain Ranch. By September 7, the fire was only half a mile away from the ranch but was moving very slowly due to rain and moisture in the air. Ranch officials did not take any risks. They canceled reservations and temporarily shut down the facility due to the approaching fire and unhealthy air quality. Fortunately, the fire did not reach the ranch.

The visible impacts of the 2017 fires are largely isolated in the central areas of Six Rivers National Forest and did not affect the aesthetics of Marble Mountain Ranch. Owner Doug Cole said that as his ranch heads into a New Year, he has much to be thankful for.

“Last year was devastating for many people in this area due to the fires,” said Cole. “We were very fortunate to emerge untouched by the nearby fires and be able to continue offering our guests the best ranch vacations and unforgettable adventures in this beautiful area in 2018.”

Marble Mountain Ranch offers horseback vacations, kayaking, rafting, fly fishing, ATV riding, archery, a Youth Buckaroo Program for kids, and more. It is an ideal spot for a secluded romantic getaway or a large family gathering. To learn more about this family friendly Somes Bar dude ranch, visit MableMountainRanch.com or call (800) 552-6284.

About Marble Mountain Ranch

Dude ranch vacations for families are taken to a new level at Marble Mountain Ranch. Enjoy a guest ranch vacation horseback riding or trail riding in California.