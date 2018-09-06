UNPay Supports Haier laundry’s Overseas Ventures with Holistic Payment Solutions

Under the terms of the agreement, UNPay will provide Haier Laundry with access to payment channels and internet marketing. The strategic partnership between Haier Laundry and UNPay, will see both companies collaborate on its range of industrial washing machines first, before moving on to cover other home appliances like refrigerators and air-conditioners.

Singapore (PRUnderground) September 5th, 2018

UNPay, the global one-stop financial technology platform and Mr. Beaver (referred to therein as Haier Laundry), a subsidiary of the Haier Group that focuses on the washing machine business, jointly announced today that the two companies have signed a strategic cooperation agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement, UNPay will provide Haier Laundry with access to payment channels and internet marketing. This is part of Haier Laundry’s efforts to bring its Internet of Things (IoT) business overseas, while delivering a superior and smart laundry experience to users around the world. The strategic partnership between Haier Laundry and UNPay, will see both companies collaborate on its range of industrial washing machines first, before moving on to cover other home appliances like refrigerators and air-conditioners.

To meet the diverse needs of users, Haier Laundry has built experiential self-service laundry sites for its “Smart Laundry Service”. The “Smart Laundry Service” is a fully automated, IoT-enabled laundry service. This service currently covers universities, hotels and apartments across China and will be making its first overseas stop in India. Through the Haier Laundry mobile application (app), known as the Haier Wash App, users can look forward to navigating through a user-friendly interface with smart features like an intelligent online inquiry service, online reservations and payments, washing reminders and defect alerts.

To ensure seamless online transactions, UNPay will provide a full suite of payment solutions for Haier Laundry. This includes building a one-stop payment management platform for Haier Laundry, incorporating interactive consumer elements like smart cashier, and other finance-related functions such as account management, risk control, foreign exchange management and payment transfers.

During the first phase of the collaboration, UNPay will help Haier Laundry access payment channels from international credit cards as well as local payment channels from the likes of Paytm, PayU and MobiKwik. The second phase will see UNPay assist in helping Haier laundry set foot into Japan, South Korea and the region. This will be done by harnessing UNPay’s strong technical expertise in the payment industry.

Haier Laundry’s spokesperson said, “Our “Smart Laundry Service” has grown from strength to strength. It started from campuses to serviced apartments and now to hotels. Today, it is the world’s first and largest commercial IoT laundry platform. Due to its phenomenal success in the domestic market, we hope to bring this service to other regions so that users around the world can experience a superior laundry experience. We are glad to partner UNPay in our overseas endeavours as we will be able to leverage on their extensive payment networks globally as well as their cutting-edge fintech knowledge.”

Zhang Zhenghua, Founder and CEO of UNPay, expressed, “We are seeing more and more Chinese corporations expand their footprints into overseas markets. Payment is an important component that underpins successful transactions, hence it is imperative that corporations gain access to all mainstream payment channels. We are pleased to collaborate closely with Haier Laundry to support them in their overseas undertakings. As a global one-stop fintech open platform provider, UNPay has the technical expertise and experience to support Haier Laundry in expanding their global footprints.”

Today, UNPay has set up companies and entities in Singapore, Hong Kong, Beijing, Indonesia, India, New Zealand, Lithuania and many more. Within a span of six months, it has already enabled a new payment service network connecting to over 500 mainstream payment methods worldwide.

About UNPay

UNPay (www.unpay.com), a new Fintech open platform provider with its regional office headquartered in Singapore, is dedicated to aggregating mainstream electronic payment modes across the globe.

UNPay provides sellers worldwide with a one-stop intelligent aggregation payment platform that aims to unify multiple collection channels and simplify complicated payment account verifications. Its single-point fast access can satisfy the fragmented payment demands of sellers anywhere in the world to achieve borderless collections.

UNPay’s founding team members comprises top leaders in Asia’s Internet Financial industry from Baidu Wallet, Alipay, WeChat pay and JD.com. Its core team members include industry veterans from NETS in Singapore and Kartuku from Indonesia.