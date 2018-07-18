UNPay Signs Strategic Partnership Agreement with LU International

The two companies will complement each other through resource sharing, multichannel accessibility and professional know-how in their respective industries.

Singapore (PRUnderground) July 18th, 2018

UNPay, the global one-stop fintech open platform provider announced today that it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Lu International (Singapore) Financial Asset Exchange. Lu International is the wealth management arm of Ping An Group, the largest integrated financial service company in China.

Under the terms of this agreement, UNPay will provide payment solutions and remittance services for Lu International, while Lu International will provide wealth management services for UNPay’s customers. The two companies will complement each other through resource sharing, multichannel accessibility and professional know-how in their respective industries. UNPay and Lu International will also jointly explore innovations in fintech to drive breakthroughs in offering richer and more diverse financial services for merchants globally.

Lu International which was established as part of Ping An’s efforts to expand its global footprint with its innovative fintech models, was incorporated in Singapore in January 2017. It was granted an in-principle approval of the Capital Market Services Licence (CMS) license by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) last year, to provide securities trading for investors with overseas bank accounts or assets. In addition, Lu International provides a wide range of wealth management services, including asset management services and managed services. Although it has only been in operations for a year, Lu International boasts of collaborations with globally-renowned financial institutions and leading financial technology companies.

While still nascent, UNPay has already established a reputation within the industry for its robust e-payment capabilities. It develops its own core payment system and is the first open platform in the world to provide a complete spectrum of financial services. It aims to integrate new electronic payment services in countries around the world and provide smart integrated payment services to merchants. Within a year, UNPay already has access to more than 500 payment channels. It has also set up a global payment network covering over 200 countries and regions, supporting more than 100 currencies. To ensure it provides strong support and swift customer service to merchants, UNPay has set up local entities in Singapore, Hong Kong, Beijing, Indonesia and India.

“The signing of this strategic collaboration agreement with UNPay is a testament to UNPay’s capabilities in the e-payment arena,” expressed Mr Zhang Zhenghua, CEO and Founder of UNPay. “We are pleased to collaborate with Lu International on two fronts – supporting them with our financial solutions via our platform, while offering top-rated wealth management services from Lu International to our merchants. We are confident that this partnership will greatly enhance the value we deliver to our customers, as we harness the expertise of both companies. Together, we hope to unlock immense opportunities in this area,” Mr Zhang added.

About UNPay

UNPay (www.unpay.com), a new Fintech open platform provider with its regional office headquartered in Singapore, is dedicated to aggregating mainstream electronic payment modes across the globe.

UNPay provides sellers worldwide with a one-stop intelligent aggregation payment platform that aims to unify multiple collection channels and simplify complicated payment account verifications. Its single-point fast access can satisfy the fragmented payment demands of sellers anywhere in the world to achieve borderless collections.

UNPay’s founding team members comprises top leaders in Asia’s Internet Financial industry from Baidu Wallet, Alipay, WeChat pay and JD.com. Its core team members include industry veterans from NETS in Singapore and Kartuku from Indonesia.