UNPay Partners Yunfeng Financial to offer Comprehensive Cross-border Financial Services

Singapore (PRUnderground) August 3rd, 2018

UNPay, the global one-stop fintech open platform provider, announced that it has officially signed a strategic collaboration agreement with renowned Hong Kong financial technology company, Yunfeng Financial Group today. The signing ceremony which was conducted at ChinaJoy, China’s largest gaming and digital entertainment exhibition in Shanghai, saw the two leading fintech companies put pen to paper to demonstrate their commitment in expanding their portfolio of financial offerings.

Under the terms of this agreement, UNPay will provide payment solutions and remittance services for Yunfeng Financial, while the latter will provide wealth management services for UNPay’s customers. The two companies will complement each other through the sharing of resources, multichannel accessibility and professional capabilities in their respective industries. UNPay and Yunfeng Financial will also jointly explore innovations in financial technology to drive breakthroughs in offering richer and more diverse financial services for merchants globally.

The acceleration of global economic integration in recent years has brought new opportunities for companies around the world. This has created strong demand for financial services, specifically in cross-border wealth management, for companies seeking overseas expansions. Recognising the need in this area, both UNPay and Yunfeng Financial will be conducting in-depth research on companies with cross-border operations and capital flow to better understand their business models and needs. By doing so, it will enhance the ability of UNPay and Yunfeng Financial to provide customised, quality wealth management products.

To mark the start of this partnership, UNPay and Yunfeng Financial will jointly launch their first cross-border wealth management service. Called “You Yi Bao”, it offers a secure, flexible and convenient way for companies with cross-border operations to manage idle funds more efficiently. Unlike many fixed-term wealth management products, “You Yi Bao” can provide a range of terms and auto-rollover function upon maturity. Customers can also choose to withdraw their funds at any time.

Ms Qin Li, Senior Managing Director of Yunfeng Financial Group, who was present at the signing ceremony, said, “Yunfeng Financial Wealth Management and Asset Management Business combine finance and technology to provide comprehensive wealth management and asset management services for individuals, institutional investors and corporate clients alike.”

“We are committed to building an intelligent global wealth management platform against the rapid expansions in cross-border capital flows. We are pleased to partner UNPay as it has common values and development goals as us. In future, Yunfeng Financial will be looking to collaborate with like-minded partners like UNPay and harness technology to make institutional-level investments available to benefit even more customers”, Ms Qin added.

UNPay founder and CEO Zhang Zhenghua expressed, “UNPay is committed to building a world-leading international network of funds and information exchange services. We strive to provide integrated payment services such as fast settlements, as well as credit and wealth management services to global merchants, including upstream and downstream players in cross-border business. The collaboration with Yunfeng Financial will enable us to build a comprehensive suite of cross-border financial services while leveraging on Hong Kong’s edge in the financial markets internationally.”

About UNPay

UNPay (www.unpay.com), a new Fintech open platform provider with its regional office headquartered in Singapore, is dedicated to aggregating mainstream electronic payment modes across the globe.

UNPay provides sellers worldwide with a one-stop intelligent aggregation payment platform that aims to unify multiple collection channels and simplify complicated payment account verifications. Its single-point fast access can satisfy the fragmented payment demands of sellers anywhere in the world to achieve borderless collections.

UNPay’s founding team members comprises top leaders in Asia’s Internet Financial industry from Baidu Wallet, Alipay, WeChat pay and JD.com. Its core team members include industry veterans from NETS in Singapore and Kartuku from Indonesia.