UNPay Clinches “Annual Best Payment Leaders Award” at ASEAN Payment Summit 2018

Singapore (PRUnderground) September 12th, 2018

UNPay, the global one-stop fintech open platform provider, walked away with “The Annual Best Payment Leaders Award” at the inaugural ASEAN Payment Summit 2018, held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, last evening. UNPay was recognised for its innovative solutions in the payment industry, thus generating positive influence in the market.

The inaugural ASEAN Payment Summit 2018 that is dedicated to the state of payment in ASEAN, is an ASEAN edition of The Annual Payment China Summit. Established in 2006, The Annual Payment China Summit is a highly-anticipated event that aims to bring together industry experts and leaders in the payment industry. As one of the most reputable business events in China, The Annual Payment China Summit has seen prominent speakers from the likes of Ant Financial, Baidu, China Unionpay and Tencent.

UNPay was honoured with The Annual Best Payment Leaders Award for its contribution to the fintech industry in ASEAN. Its unique ecosystem has the capabilities to offer a comprehensive portfolio of payment services including wealth management, loyalty programme and professional services to merchants around the world. It also strives to construct a global hub that integrates capital and information exchanges for merchants.

“We are honoured to receive industry recognition for our contributions to FinTech. This award underscores our commitment to innovate and provide seamless payment solutions to our merchants and partners,” expressed Mr Zhang Zhenghua, CEO and Founder of UNPay. “Digital payments are still at a relatively nascent stage in the ASEAN region and offers immense potential for development in the industry. We look forward to fruitful collaborations with governments and corporations in the ASEAN region,” Mr Zhang added.

UNPay has since expanded its presence in various parts of the world including Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Japan. It is currently in the process of setting up local entities in the United Arab Emirates, United States and Australia.

About UNPay

UNPay (www.unpay.com), a new Fintech open platform provider with its regional office headquartered in Singapore, is dedicated to aggregating mainstream electronic payment modes across the globe.

UNPay provides sellers worldwide with a one-stop intelligent aggregation payment platform that aims to unify multiple collection channels and simplify complicated payment account verifications. Its single-point fast access can satisfy the fragmented payment demands of sellers anywhere in the world to achieve borderless collections.

UNPay’s founding team members comprises top leaders in Asia’s Internet Financial industry from Baidu Wallet, Alipay, WeChat pay and JD.com. Its core team members include industry veterans from NETS in Singapore and Kartuku from Indonesia.