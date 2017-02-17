UnlockFood: Ending World Hunger, One Phone at a Time

The UnlockFood app collects advertising revenue every time a phone is unlocked and then donates the proceeds towards feeding the hungry.

(PRUnderground) February 17th, 2017

One in nine people do not have enough food to lead a healthy lifestyle. That means there are 795 million starving people on earth. These statistics might make the task of ending world hunger seem impossible, but not for the team behind the innovative new app called UnlockFood.

Once downloaded, the UnlockFood app places a small banner on the top of a phone’s lock screen, which generates advertising revenue every time someone unlocks their phone. All of the proceeds are used towards feeding hungry people across the world. The Philippines is the first country that UnlockFood will focus their charity efforts on.

“We are transforming a wasted action, like unlocking your phone, into a beautiful act of giving.” explained Adam Howell, the Founder of UnlockFood. “We want to help end the daily suffering of some of the most vulnerable and at-risk people. Our current goal is to feed as many people as possible. In the future, we hope to provide impoverished areas with some of the vital infrastructure they require.”

One of the important features behind the UnlockFood app is that users are very much involved with the process of choosing the charities and countries that the company works with. Users can also track their progress on the app and see how big of an impact they are making each time they unlock their phone.

The UnlockFood app was officially launched on February 8, 2017. The app is completely free to download and is currently available for Android devices. Watch this powerful UnlockFood video to learn more.

To find out more information, or to download the app, visit their website directly at www.unlockfood.com.

About UnlockFood

Our mission at UnlockFood is to end the daily suffering of some of the most vulnerable and at-risk people on the face of the planet. We will be focused on feeding as many people as possible and hope to one day also provide impoverished areas with some of the vital infrastructure they so badly need.

Launched February 8th, 2017

Our goal with this project is to feed 1 million people.

Philippines will be the first country we will focus our charity efforts on.

Our users will help choose the charities and countries that we work with.