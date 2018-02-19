United Thinkers releases a new Payment Reporting API

United Thinkers added a new reporting API to its flagship gateway product, UniPay Gateway

United Thinkers, a New-York based commercial open-source Payment Management Software provider, added a new reporting API to a set of APIs, already implemented within UniPay Gateway, its core gateway software product. The newly-launched reporting API allows integrated front-end systems to interact at a conceptually new level.

The solution is primarily targeted at payment facilitators and software platforms that integrate with payment gateways. These entities often have to get accurate information on card processing, remittance of funds to merchants, residual revenue payments to channel partners in a convenient and aggregated format. The information is needed either to implement some internal processes on the integrator’s end, or to send it to merchants or resellers.

Many present-day acquirers do not have a unified system that contains all of the information. As a result, the reporting data is dispersed among multiple reports, produced in different formats and has to be gathered “piece-by-piece” to form a complete picture. As a result, reporting process becomes a challenge.

United Thinkers released the first version of reporting API in order to organize, gather, and process all reporting data, irrespectively of acquirer, and provide reports in a unified format that can be easily exported to external systems. Moreover, the new API allows users to download copies of formal documents, such as merchant statements or transaction receipts.

This API extends already wide selection of existing APIs, among which are real-time and batch processing APIs for card-present & card-not-present transactions, onboarding API, and terminal API for EMV card acceptance.

“We are always trying to improve the logic of our platform for both integrators and payment facilitators. Introduction of the new reporting API is another step on our quest. It is designed to make the data exchange process more structured and, at the same time, simplified” says United Thinkers president, Eugene Kipnis. “The API also provides users of our product with an opportunity to customize their report formats according to their own specific needs”.

