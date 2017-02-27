Unique career opportunities with Beauchamp Partners

Whether you’re an experienced butler seeking a chance of scenery or a qualified nanny interested in working at sea, Beauchamp Partners has some unique roles available.
For those who have devoted their time to training in a domestic service profession, there are a number of opportunities waiting. As well as its more conventional job prospects, Beauchamp Partners has recently listed some exceptional roles.
Experienced nannies are invited to apply for a role working one month on, one month off on a super yacht. The advert seeks four nannies to help with a four-month old boy at sea and offers luxurious accommodation. Other roles include an excellent position for a bilingual nanny who is fluent in Mandarin. The job is based in the Oxfordshire countryside.
For an experienced butler seeking a new challenge abroad, Beauchamp Partners has a post in Switzerland. Applicants must speak Italian or German and would join the team alongside the head housekeeper.
So, if you are looking for a fresh and exciting opportunity in the domestic service sector, why not contact Beauchamp Partners today and see where your career will take you next?
About Beauchamp Partners
Beauchamp Partners is a recruitment consultancy who specialise in recruiting Private Household Staff including Nannies across the UK and Internationally, this includes staff for yachts, planes, private villas and chalets.
