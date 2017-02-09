Ultimate Linings, LTD. Launches Training Videos on YouTube

Ultimate Linings launches polyurea/polyurethane training videos on YouTube

(PRUnderground) February 9th, 2017

Ultimate Linings® LTD., (UL) a leader in the development and application of protective coatings & linings, is pleased to announce the launch of their training videos on YouTube. This allows users of plural component spray equipment and dual cartridge systems to go on-line and learn how to properly use, maintain, and repair their equipment. If the customer has a question about certain parts of the training process, they can choose the desired video to enhance their education of spray on liners.

“As a leader in the Polyurethane and Polyurea market, Ultimate Linings sees the need to help develop an individual’s growth and understanding of the equipment. Video’s like this are now mainstream of how to best help our customers and even non-customers become better at their job. Look for more new and exciting things to come out of Ultimate Linings in the future.” John E. Jamroz, Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

For a positive customer experience go to: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7A4vau8kzjIOuujhQbhC2w

Ultimate Linings, continues to show positive growth in the Polyurethane/Polyurea industry and will launch more videos featuring the introduction of new products, equipment, and services in the near future.

About Ultimate Linings, Ltd:

Ultimate Linings, LTD., (UL), a privately-held corporation headquartered in Houston, Texas, was founded on serving the Automotive Industry’s need for high quality bed liner material and systems. Initially serving only local spray shops, UL quickly gained industry approval and has become a global leader of Polyurethane Systems and remains an innovator of chemically resistant coatings that bond to a wide range of substrates. UL currently operates in over 30 countries worldwide and supplies over 1,000 bedliner retailers. UL is also a Top Tier Distributor of GRACO equipment, offering technical and service repair options for their customers. With a wide range of chemical options, both in the aftermarket and OE environment, as well as varied application methods, UL has a solution to fit your business needs, no matter the size of your operation.

Company information:

Ultimate Linings, LTD.

6630 Roxburgh, Ste 175

Houston, TX. 77041

713.466.0303

www.ultimatelinings.com

