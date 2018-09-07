UK Duo Seawaves’ Powerhouse Remix Turns Singer/Songwriter Jerad Finck’s “New Kids” Into An Anthem

The Original Version of the Track Has Sold Over 40K Downloads and Amassed Over 2 Million Spotify Streams.

The remix releases worldwide today in support of anti-gun violence non profit Everytown

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) September 7th, 2018

Perfectly capturing the zeitgeist of a whole new generation gathering the courage to speak truth to power against the ongoing horrific gun violence in America, the high octane remix of Jerad Finck’s indie sensation “New Kids” by popular UK Duo SEAWAVES turns the introspective song into an empowering era defining anthem. The track by the socially conscious, Spokane, WA singer-songwriter drops September 7th. The singer will be directing fans through his song promotions to support his favorite non-profit. Everytown for Gun Safety (www.everytown.org), a non-profit which advocates for gun control and against gun violence. Everytown was founded in 2014, combining “Mayors against Illegal Guns” and “Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.” The organization is largely financed by Michael Bloomberg, who also founded the group. Its mission is to support efforts to educate policy makers, as well as the press and public, about the consequences of gun violence and promote efforts to keep guns out of the hands of criminals. In addition to its efforts to require universal background checks on firearms purchases, Everytown also produces research and studies on gun violence.

Written and produced by Finck and Denny White (The Fray, Tiesto, Usher), the original version of “New Kids,” released in May 2017, has sold over 40K downloads and currently has over 2 million Spotify streams. The singer released the song months before the tragic Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL, but his lyrics presciently reflect the passionate advocacy behind Never Again MSD, the student-led national gun control organization that rose in the tragedy’s wake. Finck sings, “Stand back, get out of our way. . .Hold up, ‘cause we ain’t afraid. . .I can’t hear myself through the noise/I don’t have but any other choice/It’s time to rise up, gonna hear our voices/’Cause we’re the New Kids, yeah, we’re the New Kids.” “When (Warner Chappell songwriter) Denny White and I wrote the song, it was all about the resistance in the face of all the anti-progressive politics that have been happening throughout the country,” he says. “The passionate advocacy of activist students from shooting survivors like Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg correlate direction with what we were trying to convey. “My original recording was absolutely targeted at the Washington lobbyists that keep the status quo, but I wanted to create something more impactful. My songs are not just about making pop music but conveying important messages. Hooking up with SEAWAVES via my publisher helped take the song to another level. My original version is atmospheric and introspective, but the remix is more tribal, emphatic and anthemic. I’m also honored to have the opportunity to use the song as a platform to support an important organization like Everytown.” SEAWAVES says “We really loved the clean but chilled out vibe of the original track and felt that we could really take it to another level with our signature uplifting melodic style. First thing we could imagine was some big cinematic drums in the chorus and bringing it up double tempo to give it a more pumping vibe. We then brought Si’s vocals in to supplement the chorus and felt this really added some power and urgency to the track; the two contrasting vocal styles we thought complimented each other perfectly. We loved working with Jerad and had some good fun with this track!” Finck’s first radio release “Runaway” was the #1 independent song in the country on the Adult Contemporary chart as well as The Billboard Hot AC chart. The song’s title became the perfect metaphor for the wild success of the track, which has propelled the tireless performer and road warrior to new heights in his career – including collaborating and co-writing tracks with top producers David Hodges (Kelly Clarkson, Daughtry, Christina Perri), Steven Miller (Pink, Dave Matthews Band, Switchfoot), Andrew Williams (Five for Fighting, Jessica Simpson), and Nathan Meckel (Sara Haze, Autumn Hill). Hodges later helmed “Criminal,” the infectious power-pop ballad that became Finck’s second hit at radio and sold over 15,000 units. Finck also won the 2016 USA Songwriting Competition grand prize; previous winners include American Authors and Megan Trainor.

For more information visit

www.jeradfinckmusic.com

About Ue3 Promotions

Ue3 Promotions is a full service music marketing company specializing in Public Relations, Radio Promotion and music licensing.