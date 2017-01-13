UK Bridging Loans Now Available with Exceptionally Low Interest Rates

The UK’s leading choice for flexible, short-term property finance is currently offering access to highly affordable bridging loan deals with a rate of interest starting from as little as just 0.55%. The Bank of England’s recent decision to keep interest rates frozen for the current borrowing period has ensured that premium quality bridging products will remain at their most affordable level ever, at least until later this year when a rate hike is expected.

Unlike the vast majority of other secured loan types, Bridging Loans are designed as a short-term borrowing solution with a quick and easy application process that can be completed in a matter of days in order to provide near-instant access to much needed funds. Finance can be secured against virtually all property types with lenders willing to consider the release of funds much less stringently than most high street lenders such as banks and building societies.

Exceptional Value for Money

“Bridgingloans.co.uk is an industry leading finance broker, offering a responsible and transparent service that is FCA approved and regulated. We are currently able to provide immediate access to the UK’s lowest bridging loan interest rates ever for both residential and commercial property financing via an exclusive panel of lenders who will consider each application based on its individual merits.” – Bridgingloans.co.uk

Bridging loans were initially developed in order to provide an easily accessible alternative to long-term borrowing products such as mortgages and remortgaging products. From residential mortgages to commercial loans, the process of gaining access to much needed property finance can be long-winded and painfully slow at the best of times.

When borrowing from a bank or similar institution, the high cost of finance, complicated repayment options and inevitable delays can often stand in the way of acquiring the funds in the first place.

However, with bridging finance, the situation is almost completely reversed, with low borrowing costs, significantly easier repayment strategies and much quicker access to required monies. The ability to borrow larger sums is also simplified, with lenders willing to offer finance secured against any type of property imaginable.

Loans for Any Purpose

“Many people associate bridging loans with their original purpose, which is to serve as a short-term stop-gap between two consecutive property transactions. For example, to bridge the gap between the purchase of a new building and the sale of an existing property. However, bridging finance can be used for all manner of reasons, such as the funding of a new business deal, the payment of an outstanding tax bill or the renovation / refurbishment of a number of residential or commercial units. Unlike traditional finance, bridging loans are typically repaid with a single repayment once a property asset has been sold or some other condition has been met. Interest, fees and capital are typically repaid in full at the end of the agreed borrowing term.” – Bridgingloans.co.uk

Although bridging loans are traditionally used to cover the costs of property purchases or to finance redevelopments, the capital raised can actually be used for any reason the borrower sees fit. Whether you are looking to raise money to pay for a property bought at auction, or you need to pay off urgent business expenses or solve cash-flow problems, bridging finance is often the quickest, simplest and most convenient option available.

Bridgingloans.co.uk is the leading choice for UK borrowers in search of fast and flexible, highly affordable, short-term secured property finance. The experienced brokerage team works on behalf of both borrower and lender in order to ensure both parties are completely satisfied with all aspects of the bridging finance provided with additional focus on ensuring the applicant is successful when trying to obtain the required funds.

