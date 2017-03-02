UCHealth Memorial Hospital Nurse Named Colorado Health Care Star

Award Recognizes Deb Breidt at Memorial Health System as a Health Care Professional Making a Difference

(PRUnderground) March 2nd, 2017

American Sentinel University and the Colorado Hospital Association (CHA) named Deb Breidt, RN, MS, CPHQ, Director Clinical Quality and Medical Staff, at UCHealth Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs as a Colorado Health Care Stars Award winner. This award recognizes Breidt as an exceptional health care professional.

Colorado Health Care Stars is a statewide health care professional award recognition program sponsored by American Sentinel University and CHA. The program was launched in February 2015 to acknowledge clinical professionals in Colorado who exceed expectations in the delivery of health care.

Breidt, who holds a significant nursing leadership position as the director of clinical quality, plays a critical role supporting and coordinating clinical performance improvement activity for the facility. She works in collaboration with physicians, executive leadership, and the medical staff to identify and implement specific quality improvement initiatives. These initiatives align with Memorial Hospital’s mission to improve care and patient experiences and outcomes while reducing the overall cost of care.

Jose Melendez, MD, MBA and chief medical officer at the hospital credits Breidt’s leadership and commitment to quality for leading Memorial Hospital to regain its place as one of Colorado’s best hospitals.

“Deb is a true health care star. She motivates our staff to be passionate about patient care and has been instrumental in driving us to excel,” says Dr. Melendez. “Her enthusiasm for the staff’s ability to provide the best care for our patients in Colorado Springs has become infectious, and her nursing leadership has guided us along the way.”

“We are proud to name Deb Breidt a Colorado Health Care Star and recognize her valuable contributions to the staff and patients at UCHealth Memorial Hospital,” says Chris Wolfe, Director of Program Strategy and Alliances at American Sentinel University. “Deb is a passionate nurse leader, and we’re proud to recognize her commitment to nursing excellence and the valuable work she does every day at Memorial for her patients and their families.”

About the Colorado Hospital Association

The Colorado Hospital Association (CHA) represents 100 member hospitals and health systems throughout Colorado. CHA partners with its members to work towards health reform and performance improvement, and provides advocacy and representation at the state and federal level. Colorado hospitals and health systems are committed to providing coverage and access to safe, high-quality and affordable health care. In addition, Colorado hospitals have a tremendous impact on the state’s economic stability and growth, contributing to nearly every community across the state with 72,000 employees statewide.

About American Sentinel University

American Sentinel University delivers accredited online degree programs in nursing (BSN, MSN, and DNP) and healthcare management (MBA Healthcare, M.S. Information Systems Management, and M.S. Business Intelligence and Analytics). Its affordable, flexible bachelor’s and master’s nursing degree programs are accredited by the Commission for the Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), of One Dupont Circle, NW Suite 530, Washington, D.C., 20036. The DNP program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) of 3343 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 850, Atlanta, Ga., 30326. The University is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission, DEAC, 1101 17th Street NW, Suite 808, Washington, D.C. 20036, (202) 234-5100, www.deac.org

For required student consumer information, please visit: www.americansentinel.edu/doe