Uber and Ironhack to Award $200K in Coding Scholarships to Florida Uber Driver-Partners and Riders

Uber is teaming up with Ironhack, Florida’s #1 rated coding and design school, to offer full and partial scholarships in 2018.

Miami, FL (PRUnderground) January 9th, 2018

For the second year in a row, Uber is teaming up with Ironhack, Florida’s #1 student-rated coding and design bootcamp, to award scholarships to Uber driver-partners and riders to help them acquire professional skills in coding and design. This year, $200,000 in scholarships will be given out. Four winners will be awarded full scholarships (each valued at $11,000) to enroll in one of Ironhack’s bootcamps in 2018, and 40+ partial scholarships will be awarded to additional winners.

“We were overwhelmed with the response to our first scholarship campaign last year, and we’re delighted to bring back this great opportunity for our driver-partners and riders,” said Uber Florida General Manager Kasra Moshkani. “We’re excited to make this invaluable learning opportunity accessible to new South Florida residents who are looking to launch careers in technology.”

The first class of 2017 scholarship winners included 19 year-old Ivan Jorge, a Cuban immigrant who has been working since he was a teenager to support his family. After completing his bootcamp course at Ironhack, he was hired as a Software Engineer at Xevo, which provides software for the automotive industry. Oleh Kolinko, an immigrant from the Ukraine, discovered Ironhack through the Uber Scholarship. After completing the web developer bootcamp in January 2017, he was hired as a Web App Developer at JetSmarter, a mobile marketplace for shared and private charter flights.

“We’re thrilled to team up with Uber for the second year in a row and to double our scholarship offer,” said Ironhack Miami General Manager Alia Poonawala. “We continue to see increasing demand for tech talent both locally and nationally, and through this scholarship, we’ll be able to educate 50 more South Floridians who wish to make massive career changes and become part of the rapidly evolving tech landscape. We’re inspired every day by the stories of the students who pass through our doors and who have been placed at reputable companies in South Florida like Magic Leap, Visa, and CareCloud, and we can’t wait to see what our 2018 scholarship winners achieve.”

Rated the #3 coding school in the world in 2017 by global rating site SwitchUp, Ironhack is located in the heart of downtown Brickell at Building.co, Miami’s shared workspace for tech companies and startups. The school, which opened in Miami three years ago and has an 85% job placement rate within 3 months for its full time and part-time graduates, also has campuses in Paris, Madrid, Barcelona, and Mexico City.

The process to apply for the Uber/Ironhack scholarships is as follows:

Uber riders and driver-partners in Florida should check their rider or driver app between January 8 and January 19 for details about the scholarship opportunity. To enter, users should enter their information and will receive a link to apply to one of Ironhack’s three courses (riders should make sure they have the latest version of the Uber app installed). Scholarship applications must be received by 11:59 PM EST on January 21, 2018. Selected finalists will be contacted for second-round interviews. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, February 6.

Interested Uber driver-partners and riders can also learn about the scholarships at Ironhack’s upcoming open house on Saturday, January 13 at 11 am. This free event will take place at Ironhack’s campus at 120 S.W. 8th Street in Miami. To attend, RSVP here.

For more information about the open house event or Uber’s scholarship, contact Ironhack at (305) 907-7086 or admissionsmia@ironhack.com.

