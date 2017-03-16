Two Valley View Hospital Nurses Named Colorado Health Care Stars

Award Recognizes Niki Arnhold and Pat Trauger at Valley View Hospital as Health Care Professionals Making a Difference

American Sentinel University and the Colorado Hospital Association (CHA) named Niki Arnhold, RNC-OB, BSN, clinical supervisor and Pat Trauger, RN, at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs as Colorado Health Care Star Award winners. This award recognizes Arnhold and Trauger as exceptional health care professionals.

Colorado Health Care Stars is a statewide health care professional award recognition program sponsored by American Sentinel University and CHA. The program was launched in February 2015 to acknowledge clinical professionals in Colorado who exceed expectations in the delivery of health care.

Arnhold has a great passion for nursing and evidence-based care and education. She’s currently the clinical supervisor of the Family Birthplace at Valley View and leads a project at the hospital on using nitrous oxide for laboring patients that has gone hospital-wide.

“Niki has been an incredible mentor and leader for the young night nurses when she served as the lead night facilitator for five years, and she’s not afraid to tackle big projects that have made the Family Birth Place a better place to work,” says Michele Zywiec, Director, Family Birthplace at Valley View Hospital.

Zywiec says Arnhold initiated the Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) with providers and staff and taught classes to help the staff during its implementation for a smoother transition.

“Niki has high standards and uses ethical decision making and takes the time to learn the research and has the policy ready using evidence-based articles. She is not afraid to call other hospitals for help and to learn from others, and it’s this drive and determination that has helped her implement changes at Valley View that are making a positive difference every day in the lives of our patients,” says Zywiec.

Trauger, a 47-year nursing veteran has worked in every department at Valley View Hospital, and as a member of the Endoscopy Unit, she brings an invaluable knowledge to the department and works cohesively with other departments to ensure seamless transitions for patients.

“Pat is an active member of our community having coached Special Olympics and volunteered with the Rocky Mountain Eye Bank Organs Donation, and the St. Lucia Emergency Department; she’s a familiar face when patients enter our department, and they and their family members are immediately put at ease,” says Deb Willet, Director of Endoscopy at Valley View Hospital.

Willet says that Trauger is not only a star at Valley View Hospital but a star in the community.

“Pat is the face of Valley View, and she encompasses the very core of what our organization is about, people care, that’s Valley View,” adds Willet. “But more importantly, Pat’s caring nature about the people in our community and organization has gone above and beyond and made a difference in the delivery of care with everyone she encounters.”

“Passionate nurses like Arnhold and Trauger represent what is great about nursing and are examples of why this is such a rewarding career,” says Chris Wolfe, Director of Program Strategy and Alliances at American Sentinel University. “We are proud to recognize their commitment to nursing excellence in our community and the field of nursing and name them both 2017 Health Care Stars.”

