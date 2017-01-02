Two San Antonio Songwriters Featured in the Franciscan Sisters’ Spotlight in January

Dan Duet’s “Called to Serve” resonates with anyone ‘called to be Franciscan’. It was inspired by a priest celebrating his 40th Jubilee in the San Antonio Archdiocese. “This priest is from Ireland, so I wrote “Called to Serve” from the point of view of someone willing to follow God’s Will no matter where it would lead them… in a far-away land called America.” Said Duet “Anyone who writes to me can receive the song for free – dan@danduet.com”

Reflecting on her song “Be Love” Laura Marie said “Since I was a young girl, the prayer of St. Francis has always deeply moved me. There is such beautiful humility in it.… Our purpose is to be of service and it is what we do for each other that matters. Whenever I am lost or in doubt, the prayer reminds me, instructs me as to how I should respond… To ‘be love’ is to hold the presence of love in this world and I believe the world desperately needs that from all of us.”

Postulant Megan Kugel wrote “The lyrics are a calming, and yet profound call to action for all of us walking in our vocations.”

A South Texas native, Laura Marie grew up steeped in poetry and music. Earlier, she found herself studying marine biology at UT Austin and setting aside her calling. Always coming back to the artistic path, she eventually earned her degree in music education and paid her dues playing in bands in San Antonio and beyond.

Awards and accolades include the OurStage Texas Lilith Fair Competition in 2010 and a Regional Finalist in the Mountain Stage NewSong Contest. “I am an artist. I’m saying what I need to say.”

The Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity serve in Catholic Health Care, Education and Parish-Community Service in dioceses in the Southwest, Central and Upper Midwest.

