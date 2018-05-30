Two CBD Oil Products Get Top Five Star Ratings While Three CBD Brands Get Downgrades On CBDReVu

New Brunswick, NJ (PRUnderground) May 30th, 2018

Two popular CBD products including a concentrated pure CBD oil product and a Softgel capsule supplement were awarded the top rating of 5-Stars for May 2018 on CBDReVu, a popular consumer destination for product news and reviews of cannabidiol products. For more information about the selections go here https://cbdrevu.com/cbdpure-hemp-oil-cbd/

CBD products have been flying off the shelves in recent years with a variety of new products being launched regularly. Sales are growing rapidly and are expected to continue to rise according to industry observers. CBDRevu.com is consumer favorite destination for CBD product brand news, information and reviews where shoppers can get basic product information on most of the popular CBD products see here https://cbdrevu.com/

There are a number of potential caveats consumers shopping for CBD products should be aware of. Many buying dos and don’ts are discussed on CBDReVu. One is the inclusion of unnecessary ingredients in most CBD oil products. CBDReVu believes there is no reason CBD products should contain anything other than CBD plus a clean carrier oil such as olive or coconut oil. They suggest pure CBD oil is a better choice than CBD products mixed with other substances or hiding behind the term proprietary blend. CBDReVu suggests that consumers read ingredients labels before buying products and to do their best to make sure the product contains ingredients that have been properly tested for the presence of any toxic substances and that the product contains the ingredients indicated on the label. In any new, exploding industry there will always be the factor of unscrupulous operators offering products of questionable quality so it is incumbent upon consumers to try to be diligent when evaluating products. Another caveat to avoid are companies offering so-called free bottle offers or free trials as these type offerings are generally nothing more than hard-to-cancel auto shipment schemes similar to those seen with other popular products such as acai berry some years ago.

CBD brands currently profiled or reviewed on CBDReVu include brands like CBDPure Softgels and CBDPure oil, NuLeaf Naturals, Kannaway Pure CBD, Restorative Botanicals, Receptra Naturals, Charlotte’s Web CBD by CW Hemp, Endoca Hemp Oil, CBD Essence, Irie CBD, HempMeds RSHO Real Scientific Hemp Oil, Elixinol, Bluebird Botanicals CBD products, Sensi Seeds, Rick Simpson Oil, and more.

CBDReVu is not a retailer and does not sell products but an advertising supported informational website featuring brand profiles and reviews of popular pure CBD offerings.

